Westmoreland girls soccer playoff preview capsules for Wednesday’s quarterfinals

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Norwin (14-2) vs. No. 7 North Allegheny (11-5-1)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Norwin

Winner plays: Winner of No. 3 Peters Township (14-3)/No. 11 Butler (11-5-2)

Coaches: Lauren Karcher, Norwin; Chuck Kelley, North Allegheny

Players to watch: Dani Iannuzzo, Jr., MF, Norwin; Emma Bundy, Jr., F, North Allegheny

Corner kicks: Norwin had a first-round bye, which Karcher believed would remedy some nagging injuries to a few key players. The defending PIAA champion Knights lost to North Allegheny, 2-0, on. Oct. 12. Norwin did, however, blank the Tigers in last year’s PIAA quarterfinals, 4-0, at Fox Chapel. Norwin also beat the Tigers in the WPIAL semifinals, 2-0. ... Bundy and Ava Ruppersberger each had goals for North Allegheny in a 2-1, first-round win over returning WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion Moon.

Class A

No. 2 Greensburg C.C. (11-2) vs. No. 7 OLSH (10-4)

6 p.m. Wednesday at South Park

Winner plays: Winner of No. 3 Bentworth (15-2)/No. 6 Bishop Canevin (11-3-1)

Coaches: Ashley Davis, GCC; Tom Dongilli, OLSH

Players to watch: Tatum Gretz, Fr., F, GCC; Taylor Francesca, Jr., F, OLSH

Corner kicks: GCC is chasing its second consecutive WPIAL title, and the Centurions opened with a 6-0 shutout of Riverside in the first round Saturday. Sam Nemeth and Gretz each scored twice, and Jessica Nemeth and Sarah Orndoff also had goals in the victory. GCC has won six straight games by a combined score of 42-2. ... OLSH has won six of its last seven games, including a 6-0 clean sheet against Beth-Center in the opening round. Taylor had a hat trick in the win, and Ella Wrabley, Megan McCoy and Mia Crisci each scored once for the Chargers, who finished second in Section 3 behind No. 1 seed Freedom.

