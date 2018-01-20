FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Penn Hills football learns Class 5A conference foes

 
Share

Last month, the Penn Hills athletic department decided to be classified in Class 5A in football, basketball, baseball and softball under the new WPIAL realignment for the 2018 and ’19 seasons.

The Indians found out last week which football teams will join them in their conference.

Penn Hills was part of Class 6A’s Northern Seven the last two seasons, which included Pine-Richland, Central Catholic, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Butler and Shaler.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

The Indians now will be part of a Class 5A conference composed of Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Kiski Area, Mars, North Hills and Shaler.

“I was hoping to get in a conference little closer to home to restore some of the rivalries. I’m not sure what the nonconference schedule is going to look like. I hope we can restore some of those rivalries with Gateway, Woodland Hills and McKeesport,” football coach Jon LeDonne said.

The Indians are hopeful the WPIAL football committee will decide to have two nonconference games with local rivals to prepare them for the new conference and playoffs.

In Class 5A, the committee divided the 24 teams into three eight-team conferences. The conferences are geographically friendly, with most road trips needing fewer than 30 miles.

“We heard the committee decided the sections based off of geography. When we put teams on a map, there’s not much control you can have over that. I think they tried their best to figure out travel time,” athletic director Stephanie Strauss said.

Last season, the Indians (8-4, 3-3) finished fourth in the Northern Seven behind state champion Pine-Richland, Central Catholic and North Allegheny. Shaler finished 0-10, 0-6 last season.

The Indians will look to be the class of their new conference. Fox Chapel is coming off a 6-5, 5-3 season in the Class 5A Allegheny Nine, and North Hills (5-5, 4-4) and Hampton (2-8, 2-6) also will come over from the Allegheny Nine.

Armstrong (6-4, 4-4) and Kiski Area (1-9, 1-7) join from the Class 5A Big East, and Mars (6-5, 5-3) jumps up from the Class 4A Northwest Nine.

“I think they looked to split some of the traditional powers up. Each conference is set up with good teams in them. I’m looking forward to the season,” LeDonne said.

The Penn Hills boys and girls soccer programs also found out last week how the realignment affects them.

Starting next fall, the boys soccer program will be part of Section 3-AAAA, which has familiar section foes Plum and Woodland Hills as well as newcomers Connellsville, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin and Penn-Trafford.

The new section will not include Allderdice, Brashear, Central Catholic and Fox Chapel.

For the girls soccer program, the Indians will be in Section 3-AAAA with only one carryover in Allderdice and will be joined by Connellsville, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin and Penn-Trafford.

Brashear, Fox Chapel, Plum and Woodland Hills are not in the new section.

“It’s going to be a tougher section. We won’t have many games that won’t challenge us. It’s going to be challenging week-to-week, and it’s going to make our teams even better,” Strauss said.

The Indians girls volleyball team will belong to Section 3-4A with Connellsville, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Plum.

Realignment didn’t affect the boys golf, girls tennis, cross country and track programs, but the boys volleyball program will lose Gateway in the new Section 3-3A.

The boys volleyball team faces Armstrong, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Plum.

Updated alignments for winter sports and the remaining spring sports will be finalized in February and March.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.