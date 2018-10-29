WPIAL girls soccer rankings for week of Oct. 16, 2018
Here’s a look at the latest WPIAL girls soccer rankings for the week of Oct. 15, 2018:
Class 4A
Team, record, previous
Other news
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
1. Norwin, 14-2, 1
2. Peters Township, 13-3, 3
3. Seneca Valley, 13-2, 2
4. Upper St. Clair, 12-3, 4
5. Pine-Richland, 13-3, 5
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mars, 15-0, 1
2. Oakland Catholic, 14-1, 2
3. Hampton, 13-4, 4
4. Ambridge, 13-2-2, NR
5. Belle Vernon, 13-3, 5
Out: Montour, 10-6, 3
Class 2A
1. South Park, 15-2, 1
2. Hopewell, 13-1-1, 2
3. Deer Lakes, 15-1-1, 3
4. Waynesburg, 13-5, 4
5. Burrell, 11-2-2, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Freedom, 16-1, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 8-2, 3
3. Shady Side Academy, 9-3, 2
4. Bentworth, 14-1, 4
5. Seton LaSalle, 8-4-2, NR
Out: Vincentian, 6-4-2, 5
*Records through Oct. 15