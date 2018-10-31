Seneca Valley boys, girls earn top seeds in WPIAL soccer playoffs

The WPIAL soccer committee came to the same decision when determining the playoff field for the upcoming Class 4A postseason: Seneca Valley over Norwin.

The brackets, released Wednesday afternoon on the WPIAL website, list Seneca Valley as the No. 1 seed in both boys and girls Class 4A. Norwin is seeded second in boys and girls.

The remaining top seeds in each classification include Franklin Regional (3A), Quaker Valley (2A) and Avonworth (A) on the boys side and Mars (3A), South Park (2A) and Freedom (A) on the girls side.

None of the top eight seeds won a WPIAL championship last season, but the Quaker Valley boys did claim the PIAA Class AA title.

The girls playoffs will begin Saturday with first-round games, with quarterfinals set for Oct. 24. The boys first round begins Monday, with quarterfinals Oct. 25. The WPIAL soccer finals are set for Nov. 1-3 at Highmark Stadium.