Golfers from Sewickley Academy and Quaker Valley set to tee off at PIAA championships

By Michael Love
 
The PIAA individual golf championships begin Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, and Sewickley Academy senior Tatum McKelvey is one of the earliest starters.

She will tee off at 8:40 a.m. in the girls AA tournament and golf with competitors from Districts 10, 4 and 2.

Tatum’s Panthers teammate, junior Zoe Luther, begins her round at 9:10 in a threesome with a couple of familiar faces in Carmichaels sophomore Remmey Lohr and Greensburg Central Catholic freshman Meghan Zumbrano.

There are 18 girls in the AA field.

On the AA boys side, JF Aber will represent Sewickley Academy, and the junior will tee off at 9:40. He will golf in a foursome that includes North Catholic senior Trey Bartony.

Sewickley Academy senior Austin Applegarth is the lone WPIAL golfer in a foursome that will begin at 10.

Quaker Valley junior Aidan Bulger has a tee time of 10:20.

The boys AA field consists of 36 golfers.

Each participant will play an 18-hole round both Monday and Tuesday to determine the state champion.

Top-seeded Quakers begin title quest

The Quaker Valley boys soccer team, the defending PIAA Class AA champion, will end a mini six-day break and open WPIAL-tournament play Monday evening at 8 against Freeport.

The Quakers, 15-3 overall and the No. 1 seed, are riding a 15-game winning streak and captured the Section 4 title with a 12-0 record.

Freeport, the fourth-place team from Section 2, enters the game 8-10 overall. The Yellowjackets lost their final two regular-season games and four of five overall.

The boys AA title game will be a part of eight WPIAL championship contests from Nov. 1 to 3 at Highmark Stadium. The top three teams in boys AA will qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

Panthers and Greyhounds meet in first round

Sewickley Academy boys soccer’s reward for a 12-4 overall record and a section championship is the No. 4 seed in the WPIAL Class A tournament.

The Panthers begin what they hope is a long postseason journey against No. 13 Monessen (9-4-2) on Monday at 6:15 p.m. at West Allegheny High School.

Monessen, the fourth-place team from Section 4, is hoping to pull the first-round upset after winning three of its final four regular-season games.

The only loss in that stretch was a 1-0 setback to playoff qualifier Bishop Canevin in the section finale.

The four section champions are the top seeds in Class A. Avonworth (Section 3) is the top seed, followed by No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (Section 2), No. 3 Seton LaSalle (Section 4) and No. 4 Sewickley Academy (Section 1).