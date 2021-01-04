Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Election 2024
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft

The Latest: ETSU men’s hoops pauses after positive test

Villanova head coach Jay Wright reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Joseph's, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By The Associated Press
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

East Tennessee State has paused all men’s basketball activities after a positive COVID-19 test.

That means the Buccaneers have postponed Wednesday night’s home game against VMI and a road trip to Wofford on Saturday. This is the second time this season ETSU’s schedule has been affected. The Bucs’ trip to UNC-Ashville on Dec. 8 also was postponed.

Other news
FILE - Children dressed as angels march during an Easter parade in Seoul, South Korea, on April 9, 2023. A new law that went into effect Wednesday, June 28, formalizes the international age-counting method as standard in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly. The country's previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
South Koreans grow younger overnight as the country changes how it counts people’s ages
South Korea has adopted a new law that changes how people count their ages. The country’s previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are.
Plaintiffs suing the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to stop its approval of a controversial redevelopment plan for a historic and beloved park area, march into the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Thursday, June 29, 2023. A banner reads, “Please do not cut 1,000 trees at Jingu Gaien.” Critics of the planned redevelopment of the beloved centuries-old Tokyo park and historic sports stadiums accused the government in court on Thursday of ignoring the wishes of residents and catering to commercial interests. (AP Photo/Haruka Nuga)
Critics of Tokyo redevelopment plan accuse city government of ignoring residents’ wishes
Critics of the planned redevelopment of a beloved centuries-old Tokyo park and historic sports stadiums have accused the government in court of ignoring the wishes of residents and catering to commercial interests.
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday, June 29, 2023. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File)
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that those eligible for the newly approved vaccines should talk with their doctor to see if it is right for them.
FILE - Opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, head of the left-wing Syriza party, leaves after voting at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras has announced his decision to step down after a crushing election defeat. Tsipras made the announcement on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The 48 year-old politician served as Greece’s prime minister from 2015 to 2019 during politically tumultuous years as the country struggled to remain in the euro zone and end a series of international bailouts. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, File)
Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, stepping down after crushing election defeat
Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras has announced his decision to step down after a crushing election defeat. Tsipras made the announcement on Thursday.

Barcelona says two of its staff have the coronavirus.

The unnamed staff tested positive on Monday, and the whole squad will undergo more tests on Tuesday.

Training scheduled for Tuesday morning has been postponed.

Barcelona is scheduled to play Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in the Spanish league.

The American Hockey League says three teams have opted out of playing this season, while four others have been given permission to temporarily relocate.

The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds opted out and will return in 2021-22. Those teams are affiliates of the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, respectively.

The Blues worked out an agreement to send players to Utica, the top farm team for the Vancouver Canucks. The Predators said they’re pursuing options. The Panthers’ plans were not immediately clear.

The Binghamton Devils will play home games in Newark, New Jersey, where their NHL affiliate is located. The Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, California; the San Diego Gulls in Irvine, California; and the Providence Bruins in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The Pepperdine men’s and women’s basketball teams will postpone their West Coast Conference games this week. Both programs had already halted activities because of recent positive COVID-19 tests.

The men’s game at San Francisco on Thursday is off as well as the women’s game the same day against San Diego. Saturday’s women’s game against BYU is also postponed.

Both programs had to postpone two games each last week.

The men are next scheduled to play at No. 1 Gonzaga on Jan. 14, while the women’s next game is against Loyola Marymount on Jan. 16.

St. John’s says its last-minute postponement of Saturday’s men’s basketball game against DePaul was caused by testing and lab irregularities.

Athletic Director Mike Cragg says the decision was a tough one but the right choice. Cragg says follow-up testing has delivered good news and team doctors and university health officials have agreed that the program can resume full operations.

The Red Storm will resume play on Wednesday night at Xavier.

Manchester City says four members of its women’s soccer team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The FA Women’s Super League club did not identify the affected players but said they were self-isolating in accordance with Football Association and U.K. government protocol.

Manchester City is scheduled to host the West Ham women behind closed doors on Saturday.

The Manchester City men have also been hit by COVID, with six players missing from Sunday’s 3-1 win at at Chelsea.

The Premier League will continue during the latest lockdown in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced there will be another lockdown starting on Wednesday and lasting until at least mid-February.

But the government says elite sportspeople will be allowed to compete and train. That means there will be no suspension of the Premier League or England’s other professional soccer leagues.

All English soccer was suspended for more than three months when the pandemic was declared in March.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says he won’t be able to coach the No. 21 Blue Devils when they face Boston College on Wednesday night, but he hopes to be out of quarantine in time to return for their game against Wake Forest on Saturday.

Krzyzewski said he and his wife were placed into quarantine last Friday after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. He said he and his wife were both tested Monday, and both were negative.

Krzyzewski said he found out about the quarantine as he was getting on the bus to go to Florida State. The Blue Devils traveled to Tallahassee, Florida without Krzyzewski, but found out after a team meeting Friday night that the game was being postponed.

The noon start of the Wake Forest game is right at the end of the quarantine and Krzyzewski said he will have to get guidance from health officials on whether he can return.

No. 3 Villanova’s next three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Wildcats (8-1) were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette, and Jan. 13 at Xavier.

No makeup dates have been announced.

Coach Jay Wright announced last week he had tested positive for COVID-19 and the program paused all activities. Wright was scheduled to return to practice on Tuesday.

