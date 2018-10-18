WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 9, 2018
There is less than a week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2018 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 5:55 p.m. Oct. 17.
Here are the teams that have qualified for the boys soccer playoffs through Oct. 9:
Class 4A
Seneca Valley
Pine-Richland
Upper St. Clair
Canon-McMillan
Peters Township
Mt. Lebanon
Norwin
Connellsville
Class 3A
Mars
Hampton
Kiski Area
Indiana
West Allegheny
Blackhawk
Moon
Ringgold
Laurel Highlands
Franklin Regional
South Fayette
Thomas Jefferson
Chartiers Valley
Class 2A
Keystone Oaks
South Park
Elizabeth Forward
East Allegheny
Deer Lakes
Shady Side Academy
Mt. Pleasant
Freeport
Charleroi
Waynesburg
Southmoreland
Quaker Valley
North Catholic
Freedom
Central Valley
Class A
Sewickley Academy
Riverside
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Greensburg Central Catholic
Winchester Thurston
Avonworth
Springdale
Seton LaSalle
Brentwood
Monessen
Bishop Canevin