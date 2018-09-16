Fox Chapel boys soccer returns plenty

The Fox Chapel boys soccer team, despite the loss of 10 seniors, has hopes of improving on last year’s 9-9 season that ended with a 2-1 loss to Peters Township in the WPIAL playoffs.

“All 10 were great kids with four of them being starters,” Fox Chapel coach Erik Ingram said. “We will obviously miss them, but I don’t think we were hit too hard.”

The Foxes will return two all-WPIAL players in juniors Zane Ingram (midfield) and Josh Miller (defense).

Other returning starters are seniors Alex Marotte (forward) and Alex Cooper (midfield), junior David Shin (defense) and sophomore Ethan Flanders (defense).

Returning letterwinners are senior Sam Zaltman (forward), juniors Robbie Tabor (forward, goalkeeper) and Tommy Tsai (forward) and sophomores Clayton Humbert (goalkeeper) and Nate Lazzara (midfielder).

Promising newcomers include seniors Eli Amshel (defense), Ty Welty (forward) and Luis Fernandez, juniors Jacob Correnti (defense), Patrick Kiszka (midfielder) and Charlie Smith (midfielder), sophomore Anthony Shin (defense) and freshmen Ashton Schutzman (defense), Cooper Smith (midfield) and Eli Yofan (forward).

“We will have solid depth at every position,” Ingram said. “There’s a great team chemistry. We have a very strong defense with a very fast and creative attack. Plus, we have two returning all-WPIAL players with a strong cast of players around them.”

The Foxes will compete in Section 1-AAAA. Section foes are Butler, Central Catholic, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shaler and Allderdice.

“It’s hard for me to say who the top teams will be when going into a new section like this, but I’d like to think we are a favorite to make the playoffs and finish in the top three. As far as the strength of the section, I think half or more of the top 10 teams in the rankings starting the season will come from this section.”