WPIAL soccer pairings among Wednesday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

Combined, the West Allegheny, Franklin Regional and Mars boys soccer teams lost two games all season, but only one can earn a top seed.

The WPIAL will reveal its boys and girls soccer playoff brackets Wednesday. The TribLive High School Sports Network will broadcast a live pairings show at 5:55 p.m.

Among the decisions the WPIAL soccer committee faces: Who draws the No. 1 seed in boys Class 3A? West Allegheny is 16-1-0, Franklin Regional is 14-0-1 and Mars is 15-1-1. West A was seeded first last season and finished as WPIAL runner-up.

Girls soccer pairings

A year after reaching the WPIAL girls soccer finals, Norwin could enter this year’s tournament as the Class 4A favorite. But the Knights (14-2-0) have competition for the top seed in the largest classification. Seneca Valley (13-2-0) and Peters Township (14-3-0) could make an argument to be No. 1 overall.

Team tennis semifinals

The WPIAL girls team tennis tournament will play three days in a row this week, weather permitting. The winners of Tuesday’s quarterfinals advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals hosted by Sewickley Academy, North Allegheny, Fox Chapel and Seneca Valley.

The finals are Thursday.

Class AAA bracket

Class AA bracket