Chartiers Valley, Bishop Canevin, Carlynton track and field aim for spots on WPIAL medal stand

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Chartiers Valley, Bishop Canevin, Carlynton track and field aim for spots on WPIAL medal stand

 
Share

A look at the area’s track and field teams:

Bishop Canevin

With numbers again scarce, coach Eric Shafer will focus on getting individual performers and relay teams to the WPIAL meet.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on reappointment of nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.

“We’re definitely the smallest school in our section in terms of size,” Shafer said, “and unfortunately in track and field, numbers are a big factor.”

Leading the boys team will be senior Donavin Meriweather, a PIAA qualifier in cross country and two-time WPIAL qualifier in the 3,200-meter relay. He will add the 1,600 to his repertroire with the goal of making the WPIAL meet as a solo performer.

Meriweather’s twin brother, Bryce, will compete in the 3,200 and 1,600 relays as well as the 300 hurdles. Senior Adam Petrovich adds depth in the distance events, and senior Michael Kanaby and sophomore Justin Angle specialize in the 400. Angle also long jumps.

Shafer also is expecting contributions from a freshman who will split time with the volleyball team: Danny Bird, who will compete in the jumps and throws.

The girls are led by senior Maddie Walter, a cross country and soccer athlete who can run a variety of events. She was part of the Crusaders’ 1,600 relay team that earned a WPIAL medal along with junior Danielle Deasy.

Several freshmen are expected to contribute, including sprinter Italia Bernardi, hurdler Olivia Karney and middle-distance runner Lizzy Volz.

Carlynton

Coach Nate Milsom’s girls team is 30 athletes strong, but the boys team is lacking in numbers and will focus on individual qualifying. Milsom is confident his girls team can hang with most of its section competitors.

“With South Park in our section, they bring 150 kids to a track meet, and we can’t really compete with that,” he said. “But everyone else, we can compete with just about anyone in our section.”

The girls 400 relay has been to states the past four seasons. Three of the four spots in that relay are set with Sydney Franchick, Arieonna Smith-Purdue and Katie Kozy. Kozy is the anchor and is coming off a swimming season in which she earned three WPIAL medals.

Kozy finished one spot out of a medal in the 200 at last season’s WPIAL championships.

For the boys, senior javelin thrower Owen Kalimon will try to earn an elusive WPIAL medal, and Matt Hilarzewski will compete in the 200 and 400 after looking strong in those events during indoor season.

Chartiers Valley

Coach Lori Poe’s Colts had a numbers issue of their own last season: 0, as in zero athletes qualifying for states. That’s something the team hopes to change this season, and getting more athletes to the WPIAL meet will be part of that process.

“We’ve added a couple of invitationals to our schedule that we normally wouldn’t go to,” Poe said. “If we have a handful of kids on the bubble, we’re going to take them ... to maybe put them in better position for the WPIAL championships.”

The best hope for the boys team likely will be Czar Tarr, a three-time state qualifier in cross country who will specialize in the 3,200. Elias Zajicek is the top middle distance runner, and Nate Wood and newcomer J.T. Allen lead the sprints.

Abdul Brooks will look to climb the medal stand after finishing 10th in the pole vault last season. Throwers Zach Thomas, Armando Novelli and jumpers Anthony Doyle and Dylan Ablack give the Colts field depth.

The girls are led by sprinter Carleea Webb and distance runner Kiki Thornton, a PIAA cross country qualifier who can run a variety of middle- and longer-distance events. Courtney Doyle, who missed last season after suffering a knee injury in soccer, is back to compete in sprints.

In the field, the Colts must replace several WPIAL qualifiers from a year ago.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.