Chartiers Valley, Bishop Canevin, Carlynton track and field aim for spots on WPIAL medal stand

A look at the area’s track and field teams:

Bishop Canevin

With numbers again scarce, coach Eric Shafer will focus on getting individual performers and relay teams to the WPIAL meet.

“We’re definitely the smallest school in our section in terms of size,” Shafer said, “and unfortunately in track and field, numbers are a big factor.”

Leading the boys team will be senior Donavin Meriweather, a PIAA qualifier in cross country and two-time WPIAL qualifier in the 3,200-meter relay. He will add the 1,600 to his repertroire with the goal of making the WPIAL meet as a solo performer.

Meriweather’s twin brother, Bryce, will compete in the 3,200 and 1,600 relays as well as the 300 hurdles. Senior Adam Petrovich adds depth in the distance events, and senior Michael Kanaby and sophomore Justin Angle specialize in the 400. Angle also long jumps.

Shafer also is expecting contributions from a freshman who will split time with the volleyball team: Danny Bird, who will compete in the jumps and throws.

The girls are led by senior Maddie Walter, a cross country and soccer athlete who can run a variety of events. She was part of the Crusaders’ 1,600 relay team that earned a WPIAL medal along with junior Danielle Deasy.

Several freshmen are expected to contribute, including sprinter Italia Bernardi, hurdler Olivia Karney and middle-distance runner Lizzy Volz.

Carlynton

Coach Nate Milsom’s girls team is 30 athletes strong, but the boys team is lacking in numbers and will focus on individual qualifying. Milsom is confident his girls team can hang with most of its section competitors.

“With South Park in our section, they bring 150 kids to a track meet, and we can’t really compete with that,” he said. “But everyone else, we can compete with just about anyone in our section.”

The girls 400 relay has been to states the past four seasons. Three of the four spots in that relay are set with Sydney Franchick, Arieonna Smith-Purdue and Katie Kozy. Kozy is the anchor and is coming off a swimming season in which she earned three WPIAL medals.

Kozy finished one spot out of a medal in the 200 at last season’s WPIAL championships.

For the boys, senior javelin thrower Owen Kalimon will try to earn an elusive WPIAL medal, and Matt Hilarzewski will compete in the 200 and 400 after looking strong in those events during indoor season.

Chartiers Valley

Coach Lori Poe’s Colts had a numbers issue of their own last season: 0, as in zero athletes qualifying for states. That’s something the team hopes to change this season, and getting more athletes to the WPIAL meet will be part of that process.

“We’ve added a couple of invitationals to our schedule that we normally wouldn’t go to,” Poe said. “If we have a handful of kids on the bubble, we’re going to take them ... to maybe put them in better position for the WPIAL championships.”

The best hope for the boys team likely will be Czar Tarr, a three-time state qualifier in cross country who will specialize in the 3,200. Elias Zajicek is the top middle distance runner, and Nate Wood and newcomer J.T. Allen lead the sprints.

Abdul Brooks will look to climb the medal stand after finishing 10th in the pole vault last season. Throwers Zach Thomas, Armando Novelli and jumpers Anthony Doyle and Dylan Ablack give the Colts field depth.

The girls are led by sprinter Carleea Webb and distance runner Kiki Thornton, a PIAA cross country qualifier who can run a variety of middle- and longer-distance events. Courtney Doyle, who missed last season after suffering a knee injury in soccer, is back to compete in sprints.

In the field, the Colts must replace several WPIAL qualifiers from a year ago.

