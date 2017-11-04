Pitt fires women’s soccer coach Greg Miller

Coach Greg Miller, who led Pitt women’s soccer for the past six seasons, was dismissed by athletic director Heather Lyke.

Miller compiled an overall record of 32-69-8, including 3-12-3 (0-9-1 in the ACC) this season.

“I’d like to thank Greg for his efforts on behalf of Pitt women’s soccer the past six years,” Lyke said in a statement. “As we look to the future, I believe our program has tremendous potential, and we anticipate strong interest in our head coaching position. A national search will commence immediately.”

