Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Riots in France
FILE - In a May 24, 2012 file photo, bottle rockets are shown at Southgate Fireworks in Southgate, Mich. A year-and-a-half after legalizing louder, more powerful fireworks in Michigan, lawmakers are close to giving local governments the power to restrict their use around holidays after a slew of complaints were lodged by the public. A 2011 law lets cities, townships and villages pass their own rules concerning the ignition, discharge and use of consumer-grade fireworks. But it prohibits the ordinances from applying on or near a national holiday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Fourth of July history
In this image taken from video provided by ABC7 Chicago, several vehicles are stranded in the flooded viaduct at Fifth and Cicero avenues, in Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (ABC7 Chicago via AP)
NASCAR in Chicago
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ review
Sports

Kyah Simon overcomes injury to win place in Australia’s World Cup squad

FILE - Matilda's Kyah Simon takes a shot at goal during their international soccer match against the United States at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Nov. 27, 2021. A 29-strong preliminary squad, announced on Monday, June 19, 2023, will go into a training camp on the Gold Cost before heading to Melbourne for the final squad announcement and a match against France on July 14. The World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, begins on July 20. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

FILE - Matilda’s Kyah Simon takes a shot at goal during their international soccer match against the United States at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Nov. 27, 2021. A 29-strong preliminary squad, announced on Monday, June 19, 2023, will go into a training camp on the Gold Cost before heading to Melbourne for the final squad announcement and a match against France on July 14. The World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, begins on July 20. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Kyah Simon hasn’t played since October when she tore knee ligaments. Alanna Kennedy has struggled with injuries since her last international appearance in September.

Both have been named to play for co-host Australia at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Coach Tony Gustavsson and captain Sam Kerr named the Matildas squad of 23 Monday at the end of a training camp on Australia’s Gold Coast at which the injured pair were given every possible opportunity to prove their fitness.

Other news
FILE - South Africa's women's soccer team pose for photographers and fans during a welcome ceremony at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 26, 2022, after winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last July 23. A standoff between South Africa's Women's World Cup squad and the national soccer association over pay and other issues forced officials to field a stand-in team of little-known players that included a 13-year-old girl for a game against Botswana on Sunday July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
South Africa Women’s World Cup team sits out game in pay dispute as 13-year-old player called in
A standoff between South Africa’s Women’s World Cup squad and the national soccer association over pay and other issues has forced officials to field a makeshift team of little-known players that included a 13-year-old for a game against Botswana.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas attends a training session in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Friday June 2, 2023, ahead of the Women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday June 3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Spain keeps Putellas and 3 of the rebel players for Women’s World Cup
Spain will head to the Women’s World Cup with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and three of the 15 players who had renounced the national soccer team after a spat with coach Jorge Vilda.
FILE - New Zealand's Jitka Klimkova gestures during an international friendly soccer match against South Korea at Goyang stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on Nov. 30, 2021. Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand has announced a squad including 10 players who will be playing at the global tournament for the first time. The team was unveiled Friday, June 30, 2023, after head coach Klimkova trimmed the squad from 33 to 23 following a seven-week training camp, the longest in the New Zealand team’s history.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Co-host New Zealand’s squad includes 10 players who’ll be making their Women’s World Cup debut
Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand has announced a squad including 10 players who will be playing at the global tournament for the first time.
Teenage girls play soccer at the Union School in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, June 5, 2023. The school's soccer program aims to keep kids off the street and prevent them from joining gangs, as well as potentially recruit the next big stars. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Haiti’s soccer team hopes to keep inspiring fans in its historic debut at the Women’s World Cup
Haiti will make its debut at the Women’s World Cup following its historic win over Chile in a qualifying tournament that gave a boost to a country reeling amid deepening poverty, violence and political instability.

The preliminary squad of 29 was pared down for Monday’s announcement, meaning heartbreak for six players. Among those to miss out was midfielder Chloe Logarzo who underwent a knee reconstruction and hasn’t played since January.

The squad includes seven players going to their first World Cup, while Clare Polkinghorne and Lydia Williams will be at their fifth.

“To announce this 23 players has been very exciting and also challenging,” said Gustavsson, who was an assistant coach for the United States at their World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019, and who will now try to lead Australia to victory on their home turf.

“I think Thursday last week (when the squad was announced to the players) was among the toughest in my career in terms of the decisions because I had multiple options.

“As we’re celebrating the ones selected I also want to acknowledge the ones not selected. It was tough. They are still with us and they are still preparing in the background and they will always, always be part of the Matilda family.”

Chelsea star Kerr said she was “very honored” to be named to captain Australia in its first home World Cup.

“Anytime you get chosen for a World Cup whether it’s your first or your third or fourth it’s an amazing feeling, something you can never ever take for granted and I never will,” she said. “But to do it on home soil is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Every time I talk about it I get very emotional because I can’t believe in 20 days time we’re going to be hosting a Women’s World Cup. When I first started playing for the Matildas I could never have dreamt of this.”

Simon seemed likely to miss a second consecutive World Cup through injury. She tore her anterior cruciate ligament when playing for Tottenham in October and and hasn’t played a competitive game since.

“The two-and-a-half year investment in the roster was that we wanted to ensure we build some depth in all positions which this team has struggled with in the past, especially in major tournaments,” Gustavsson said.

“If you look at the roster now, we have eight backs which means we have two backs in every position, right back, left back and four center backs.

“We have eight midfielders, two in each spot whether its wide to the right, wide to the left or central. And we have four forwards and that’s where Kyah comes into that selection, in that last spot as an attacking player, as a game-changer.”

Among the young contingent, Clare Hunt played her first match for Australia against Czechia earlier this year in the absence of players such as Kennedy and has been a cornerstone of the defense ever since.

“I wish there was room for more players, to be honest, so I could turn to the bench with 10 minutes to go and say ‘What tool do I need right now?’,” Gustavsson said.

Australia is drawn in Group B at the 32-team tournament with Ireland, Nigeria and Canada. Ranked 10 in the world, it is seen as almost a certainty to reach the round of 16 and, with home support and advantage, possible further.

___

Australia squad: Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams. Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne. Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop. Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports