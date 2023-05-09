Wichita State’s McKinney top pick in AU softball draft

FILE - Wichita State's Krystin Nelson slides at home plate to score on a Sydney McKinney single in the fourth inning of an NCAA college softball game against Northern Colorado, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Wichita, Kan. McKinney was the No. 1 overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited softball draft on Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney was the No. 1 overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited softball draft on Monday night.

McKinney, a middle infielder, leads the nation in batting this season with a .527 average through Sunday’s games. She also led the nation in batting last season. McKinney heads the 14 players invited to play in Athletes Unlimited’s AUX and Championship seasons this summer.

UCLA’s Megan Faraimo, Kentucky’s Kayla Kowalik and Alabama’s Montana Fouts were the next three picks. Faraimo was the 2022 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and led the nation with 28 wins through Sunday’s games. Kowalik, a catcher, is a two-time Southeastern Conference All-Defensive team selection. Fouts, a pitcher, led the nation in strikeouts through Sunday’s action.

Other selections were Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock, Washington’s Baylee Klingler, Arkansas’ Chenise Delce, Oklahoma State’s Kiley Naomi and Rachel Becker, Oklahoma’s Alex Storako and Haley Lee, Arizona State’s Yannira Acuna, Florida’s Charla Echols and Northwestern’s Jordan Rudd.

The AUX season runs June 12-27, and the championship season will run July 28-Aug. 27. This will be the second season of AUX and the fourth championship season. Both seasons crown individual champions.

