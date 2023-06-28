A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports

Rachel Garcia wins Athletes Unlimited AUX softball championship

 
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Pitcher Rachel Garcia is the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball champion.

The former UCLA standout scored 1,392 points to finish atop the group of 42 players in the individual competition. She compiled a 4-1 record, led the league with a 3.19 earned run average and set an AUX single-season record with 34 strikeouts over 37.1 innings.

Middle infielder Aubrey Leach placed second with 1,158 points and designated player Mia Davidson finished third with 1,122 points.

Infielder Jessie Warren was voted 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Defensive MVP.

Athletes Unlimited said the final two games were canceled due to poor air quality in the Chicago area from the Canadian wildfires on Tuesday evening.

The Athletes Unlimited championship season will run from July 28 to August 27 in Rosemont, Illinois.

