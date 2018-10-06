Mt. Pleasant softball coach Lauren Armanious resigns

Despite a wealth of talent returning from a WPIAL and PIAA semifinal team, Lauren Armanious resigned as Mt. Pleasant softball coach after five seasons.

Armanious guided the Vikings to a WPIAL Class 3A title in 2016 and a PIAA 4A championship in 2017. She cited personal reasons for her departure, which took some by surprise in and around the program.

A social studies teacher at Mt. Pleasant, Armanious called her opportunity to lead the team “an honor and a privilege.”

“The hard work and dedication it took to build a successful program is something that I am very grateful to have been a part of,” Armanious said. “These past five years have been challenging, yet so unbelievably fulfilling. I am so thankful for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on this school and these young ladies. The memories I have made with my athletes are so special to me.”

It is unclear who will be her replacement, she said, but “I am certain we will continue to remain a dominant program in this state.” Armanious, 30, who coached alongside her father, Rick Shaheen, ended with a 66-30 record, two section titles and never missed the playoffs.

A former star pitcher at Hempfield, Siena and Cal (Pa.), Armanious said her decision was a year of contemplation in the making.

“Now is the right time for me to step away from the ballfield and begin the next chapter of life with my family,” she said. “I wish only continued progress and exceptional moments for the entire team as I cheer them on from the stands.”

Sophomore outfielder Haylie Brunson said she and her teammates were “left in shock” when they heard Armanious was leaving.

“We didn’t see it coming at all,” she said. “All of us are going to miss coach Lauren and the other coaches but we are happy that she is doing what she wants, and taking the time to spend with her family.

“We are excited to see who the new coach is and what opportunities are in store for us this upcoming year.”