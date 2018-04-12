FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Constant postponements having impact on A-K Valley baseball, softball teams

 
Share

A season-opening trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., provided Deer Lakes the opportunity to play four baseball games in three days, valuable experience for early in the season.

This year, it also might provide valuable experience for late in the season.

Mother Nature continues to wreak havoc on the baseball and softball schedules for WPIAL teams, with snow and rain wiping out dozens of games again Monday. And with just over a month remaining before the playoffs begin, most teams are dealing with the difficulty of rescheduling multiple games, which could lead to some on-field impacts as the season continues.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on reappointment of nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.

“We’re trying to find our sea legs as far as our play goes,” said Freeport baseball coach Ed Carr, whose team posted Section 1-4A victories over Greensburg Salem and Highlands last week. “We’re in section play right now, yet I feel like our best baseball is way ahead of us. So we’re trying to limit mistakes and everything. I think everybody’s in the same mode for section play, trying to get these games in because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Carr said teams that opened the season down south can reap some benefits from those games. In the Alle-Kiski Valley, that includes the Deer Lakes, Plum and Valley baseball teams, all of whom played four games.

“We saw a lot of guys step up down there,” Deer Lakes senior Jake McCaskey said of the Myrtle Beach trip, where the Lancers went 3-1. “We were saying we’re not going to play four games like this, but now we might actually do that. So we’re very confident we can handle that.

For much of the rest of the spring, teams sought shelter in gymnasiums, indoor batting cages or — for the particularly hardy — on turf football or soccer fields.

The on-again, off-again schedule already is causing some impact. Despite its experience at the Cal Ripken Experience, Deer Lakes (4-2, 1-1) scored just one run in two games last week: a 1-0 win over Derry and 2-0 loss to Yough.

“We’re not seeing live at-bats outside,” junior Greg Geis said. “Even here (at Deer Lakes’ indoor batting cages), it’s a little bit harder to see in here. So we’re not getting pure live at-bats, so it can be a struggle at times.”

On the bright side, as McCaskey mentioned, the Deer Lakes pitching staff is going strong, which could benefit the Lancers later in the season.

Because of the PIAA’s pitch-count rule — one calendar day of rest for pitchers who throw between 26 and 50 pitches in a game, two for those who throw between 51 and 75 and three for those who throw between 76 and 100, with a cutoff of 200 pitches in a week — baseball teams need depth to survive a busy schedule. No pitch-count rule exists in softball, allowing teams to rely on an ace over multiple games if necessary.

“I can’t even imagine what baseball coaches are feeling right now,” Kiski Area softball coach Maggie Jones said. “It’s really going to impact them with their No. 1 or No. 2 starter. When you think about softball tournament ball, most pitchers now in our conference, they all play on tournament teams, so they’re pitching six games within three days. Those girls are able to endure that.”

Jones said Kiski Area has three pitchers she can rely on, and Deer Lakes baseball coach Josh Tysk also pointed to his depth as a reason to feel optimistic. The Lancers used seven pitches in their first six games, led by McCaskey (122⁄3 innings) and Geis (12).

“Having a lot of arms is going to benefit teams,” Tysk said. “Certain teams that don’t have a lot of arms are going to struggle, especially if games get pushed back. I think we can compete, and hopefully we’ll hit the ball a little bit better. Those things are going to play a big factor in how well we do.”

With some games rescheduled for Tuesday and another full section slate scheduled for Wednesday, coaches are hoping to settle into a routine.

“We’re always in the mentality that we’re playing, no matter what,” Geis said. “The weather’s never on our side, and then it gets canceled and you just go back to practice or working on our stuff.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.