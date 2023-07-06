Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Business

Global software firm 360insights moving U.S. headquarters to New Orleans from Delaware

 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A global software firm is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Delaware to New Orleans, state economic officials confirmed Thursday.

The move by 360insights will add at least 50 new jobs with an average annual salary of $85,000 to the New Orleans workforce, Louisiana Economic Development said in a news release.

“Expanding technology companies continue to select Louisiana as the ideal location to grow their business,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “360insights will have access to the nation’s No. 1 tech talent pipeline, ensuring it remains competitive and innovative. The specialized, high-paying jobs this project will create bodes well for the continued expansion and diversification of Louisiana’s future-focused economy.”

The company already has an office in New Orleans and founder and CEO Jason Atkins moved from Ontario to New Orleans two years ago, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

“Two years ago, my family and I relocated to New Orleans to be part of this amazing city and experience the culture-rich, diverse and service oriented community,” Atkins said. “The programs, support and incentives offered by Louisiana to help us grow our U.S.-based technology team made it a perfect fit for 360insights. We look forward to welcoming NOLA to the 360 team. We are on an unbelievable journey, and we are just getting started.”

Founded in 2008, 360insights offers software platforms that help clients manage sales networks and marketing promotions, among other services. It works with more than 300 companies, including Samsung, Yamaha, Panasonic, Sharp and Mitsubishi Motors, and it has offices in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Louisiana lured 360insights with help from the state’s Digital Interactive Media and Software Development Tax Credit program, which offers up to 25% in tax credits for certain expenditures.

The company will begin recruiting software development and support positions this summer, looking to grow its current global workforce of more than 600 employees.

“We’re excited to continue to grow at a fast pace and we’ll be looking forward to continuing that growth with the New Orleans community over the coming years,” Heather Margolis, senior vice president of marketing, said in an email to the newspaper.