FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
Climate

Smoke pours from northern NY solar farm battery blaze; governor says it ‘may pose health risks’

 
Share

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (AP) — A blaze that burned batteries at a northern New York solar farm prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday night to advise residents to avoid the smoke coming from the rural site near Lake Ontario.

WWNY-TV said the blaze began around 1 p.m. at a solar farm in Jefferson County, outside the village of Chaumont. It’s about 78 miles (125 km) north of Syracuse and near the Canadian border.

Photos and video aired by the station show smoke shooting from a solar panel array and coursing over trees.

Hochul, in a statement, described the blaze as “a large battery fire” and said she was sending state fire and environmental officials to the site.

The Democrat said the fire had caused significant damage and was emitting “large amounts of smoke that may pose health risks.” She urged residents to heed public health officials and avoid exposure to the smoke or or any other toxins.

Emergency crews remained on the scene around 9 p.m. A message seeking more information was sent to the Jefferson County fire director.