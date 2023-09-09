Updates: Morocco earthquake
Zach Bryan arrested
US Open
One Chip Challenge
Pelosi running for reelection
World News

Residents and authorities in Somalia say airstrike caused several casualties including children

By OMAR FARUK
 
Share

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An airstrike in a town in Somalia caused several casualties, including children, residents and authorities said, while three members of an al-Qaida-linked extremist group were killed.

The U.S. military in a statement Friday said “unfortunately, civilians were injured and killed” in the vicinity of a military operation by Somali forces in El-Lahelay village on Wednesday.

The U.S. said it evacuated injured civilians at the Somali government’s request but but that American forces had not conducted airstrikes or been at the scene of the operation.

The U.S. Africa Command did not respond to questions including the number of civilians killed and injured. The U.S. for years has conducted airstrikes in support of Somali forces combating the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group.

Other news
Abdikadir Omar walks to a shelter with his wife and children, who made a 12-day journey from Somalia in search of food and safety, to Dadaab refugee camp in northern Kenya, Thursday, July 13, 2023. One of the world's largest refugee camps offers a stark example of the global food security crisis with thousands of people fleeing Somalia in recent months to escape drought and extremism but finding little to eat when they arrive at the Dadaab camp in neighboring Kenya. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
In a refugee camp in Kenya, food shortages left kids hungry even before Russia ended grain deal
FILE - Kenya's new president William Ruto arrives to be sworn in to office at a ceremony held at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Five people have been killed in a Kenyan border village as concerns grow over increasing attacks in the country. The weekend killings raise the death toll over the last month to more than 30 people — including soldiers, police reservists and civilians. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
Suspected militants from Somalia kill 5 people in Kenya border village
FILE - Nunay Mohamed, 25, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle area, holds her one-year old malnourished child at a makeshift camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia on June 30, 2022. Two U.N. agencies are warning of rising food emergencies including starvation in Sudan due to the outbreak of war and in Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali due to restricted movements of people and goods. The four countries join Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen at the highest alert levels. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)
UN says Somalia faces a `dire hunger emergency’ but aid has been cut over lack of funding

“The claim being spread by al-Shabab that U.S. forces caused the unfortunate harm to civilians is false,” the statement said. The U.S. in the past has acknowledged killing civilians with airstrikes.

Accounts by witnesses and local authorities of Wednesday’s events varied.

Amal Ali, a relative, told The Associated Press that an airstrike targeted a vehicle belonging to al-Shabab when it was passing near the family home in El-Garas town in Galmudug state. A grandmother and five of her grandchildren were killed, she said.

The children’s father, Dahir Ahmed, in a brief phone call confirmed the incident but said he could not immediately give details.

“It was an American airstrike,” Abdifatah Ali Halane, secretary-general of the El-Garas administration, told the AP. “They’ve been providing crucial aerial support throughout our operations against extremists in Galmudug state.”

He said the airstrike killed three people, including two suspected members of al-Shabab, and injured five people, including four children.

Halane said Somali forces quickly came for the wounded, who were evacuated to the capital, Mogadishu, for medical treatment.

Somalia’s deputy information minister, Abdirahman Adala, told journalists that three al-Shabab members were killed in the operation by Somali forces. But he said extremists had placed explosive materials in a nearby home that killed civilians.

Somalia’s government last year launched what the president called “total war” on al-Shabab, which controls parts of rural central and southern Somalia and makes millions of dollars through “taxation” of residents and extortion of businesses.