State police are looking for two people who stole $17,000 worth of cell phones from a Somerset County Walmart.

Troopers said in a news release the theft of “several” phones happened at 1:30 a.m. on Friday at the Somerset Township store. The suspects are a man and a woman and they fled the store, police said.

Troopers did not identify them and no charges had been filed in connection with the theft.