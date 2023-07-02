Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Song allows an RBI single in his 2nd game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song allowed an RBI single for Class A Clearwater at Bradenton on Saturday night in his second game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy.

The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. The right-hander, who last pitched in a professional game on Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell, was shut down on March 11 due to lower back tightness.

Entering in the bottom of the sixth inning of 6-3 Florida State League loss at the Pirates’ affiliate, Song walked Geovanny Planchart, committed a balk, walked Jesus Castillo and gave up a run-scoring single to Shalin Polanco.

Song had pitched a scoreless inning against the Marauders on Thursday.

In seven starts in 2019 for Lowell, a Boston affiliate, Song struck out 19 in 17 innings with a 1.06 ERA. With a fastball in the upper 90s mph, he went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings during his senior year at Navy.

Song was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the winter meeting draft for unprotected minor league players in December. He was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur draft when Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski headed Boston’s baseball operations.

Song had been a flight officer training on a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in northeast Florida before returning to baseball.

