MGM Resorts, Sonos rise; Mattel, Affirm Holdings fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
The Walt Disney Co., down $1.42 to $110.36.
The media and amusement park giant announced layoffs and a cost-savings plan.
Affirm Holdings Inc., down 2.73 to $13.29.
The digital commerce platform cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Mattel Inc., down $2.19 to $18.31.
The maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels slashed its profit forecast for the year.
AppLovin Corp., up $3.43 to $16.11.
The mobile app technology company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Tapestry Inc., up $1.50 to $44.71.
The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade fashion brands reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.
MGM Resorts International, up $2.67 to $44.10.
The owner of the Bellagio, Luxor and other Las Vegas casinos reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.
Sonos Inc., up $2.94 to $20.80.
The maker of wireless speakers and home audio equipment handily beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.
Sumo Logic Inc., down 28 cents to $11.90.
Francisco Partners is buying the software company for about $1.7 billion.