Sports

Soto, Machado and Tatis combine for 10 RBIs, Padres beat Reds 12-5 and stop 6-game skid

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
1 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, right, celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim (7) and Austin Nola after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
2 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto, right, celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim (7) and Austin Nola after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres Manny Machado (13) celebrates with Nelson Cruz, center, after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
3 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres Manny Machado (13) celebrates with Nelson Cruz, center, after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double hit by Fernando Tatis Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
4 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres’ Trent Grisham, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double hit by Fernando Tatis Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
5 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
6 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) celebrates with teammates after a pitching change during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
7 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) celebrates with teammates after a pitching change during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain (9) hits an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
8 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Matt McLain (9) hits an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
9 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim, left, looks to throw Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson out at first base as Tyler Stephenson (37) advances to second base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
10 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim, left, looks to throw Cincinnati Reds’ Will Benson out at first base as Tyler Stephenson (37) advances to second base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, Manny Machado followed three pitches later with the first of his two home runs and the San Diego Padres stopped a six-game losing streak with a 12-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday,

Soto had four RBIs and Machado and Fernando Tatis three each for the Padres, who have not lost seven in a row since Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2021.

“It’s nice after getting stymied a little bit early on to break out for as couple of innings,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin.

Soto hit his 140th home run in his 700th game, joining Ted Williams and Frank Thomas as the only players with 140 homers and 500 walks in their first 700 games.

Tatis had an RBI double in the third, a run-scoring single in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the eighth, giving him 40 RBIs in 63 games since returning from an 80-game drug suspension.

Michael Wacha (8-2), pitching on his 32d birthday, won his third straight decision. Wacha allowed one run and five hits in five innings in his first outing since June 19 after missing a turn because of shoulder discomfort.

San Diego (38-45) had fallen eight games below .500 for the first time since ending 2019 at 70-92.

Cincinnati (44-39), which has surged into the NL Central lead, lost for just the fourth time in 19 games.

With the score 1-1, Austin Nola singled off Brandon Williamson (1-2), Buck Farmer relieved and Ha-Seong Kim reached on the first error by rookie shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who allowed a two-hopper to bounce off his glove on what could have been a double-play grounder.

Soto drove a changeup deep into the right-field seats for his 15th homer, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.

“We got an opportunity, and we’ve got to take advantage of it,” Machado said. “That was a huge home run by Soto there to pick us up. We’re creating opportunities to cash in.”

Machado sent a fastball to left-center for a 5-1 lead. San Diego hit back-to-back homers for the fourth time this season but first since Tatis and Machado on April 29.

Machado added a two-run homer off Alec Mills in a five-run seventh, his 11th home run this season. Machado has two mulithomer games this season and 35 in his big league career.

Williamson gave up two runs — one earned — and three hits in five innings. Farmer, Mills and Eduardo Salazar allowed 10 runs and seven hits in four innings.

“That was one of our best starts of the year against that lineup,” manager David Bell said. “He really was effective with his cutter and his fastball. It was just a great start. Then we go to Buck there. He’s been so good for us all year. He’ll be fine. He’ll bounce back.”

With Cincinnati trailing 10-1, Jonathan India hit a grand slam against Luis García, a 430-foot drive off the center-field batter’s eye. It was the second slam of India’s big league career.

“Not only was that a big hit for Jon, it did get us back within range,” Bell said. “The Padres kept scoring. You give them credit there.”

BIRTHDAY BOY

San Diego’s Nelson Cruz went 2 for 4 on his 43rd birthday.

EXTRA DIFFICULTY

San Diego is 0-7 in extra innings following Friday’s 7-5, 11-inning loss. The last time the Padres did not win an extra-inning game before the All-Star break was 1980.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Tom Cosgrove (left hamstring strain) was activated from the 15-day injured list and pitched a hitless sixth inning in his first appearance since June 15.

Reds: RHP Tony Santillan (lower back stress fracture) will throw either another side or a rehab game i the next four days. He’s been on the injured list since opening day.

UP NEXT

LHP Andrew Abbott (4-0) is Cincinnati’s scheduled starter in Sunday’s series finale. San Diego won’t start LHP Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.84), who has been sick with flu.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports