Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
World News

South Africa deploys army over burning of trucks, braces for unrest over ex-president’s court case

A man inspects a truck that was burned on the highway between Mpangeni and Nseleni in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, Tuesday July 11, 2023. South Africa deployed the army in four of its provinces Friday July 14, 2023, after at least 21 trucks carrying goods were set on fire on national roads in various parts of the country since last weekend. (AP Photo)
1 of 3 | 

A man inspects a truck that was burned on the highway between Mpangeni and Nseleni in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, Tuesday July 11, 2023. South Africa deployed the army in four of its provinces Friday July 14, 2023, after at least 21 trucks carrying goods were set on fire on national roads in various parts of the country since last weekend. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to school children before a political rally of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Soweto township in Johannesburg, on June 14, 2013. South Africa's Constitutional Court upheld Thursday July 13, 2023 a ruling that Zuma's early release from prison on medical parole was improper and the former leader should go back to jail to serve the remaining 13 months of his 15-month sentence. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to school children before a political rally of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Soweto township in Johannesburg, on June 14, 2013. South Africa’s Constitutional Court upheld Thursday July 13, 2023 a ruling that Zuma’s early release from prison on medical parole was improper and the former leader should go back to jail to serve the remaining 13 months of his 15-month sentence. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former South African President Jacob Zuma sits in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on Jan. 31, 2022. South Africa's Constitutional Court upheld Thursday July 13, 2023 a ruling that Zuma's early release from prison on medical parole was improper and the former leader should go back to jail to serve the remaining 13 months of his 15-month sentence. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - Former South African President Jacob Zuma sits in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on Jan. 31, 2022. South Africa’s Constitutional Court upheld Thursday July 13, 2023 a ruling that Zuma’s early release from prison on medical parole was improper and the former leader should go back to jail to serve the remaining 13 months of his 15-month sentence. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By GERALD IMRAY and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
 
Share

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa deployed the army in four of its provinces Friday after at least 21 trucks carrying goods were set on fire in various parts of the country in the span of five days. The move came amid concerns of more violent unrest over a court decision that could send former president Jacob Zuma back to jail, although authorities denied the two issues are connected.

The deployment of soldiers to support police in some parts of the country came a day after South Africa’s apex Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma’s early release from prison on medical parole in 2021 was invalid.

The Department of Corrections has not said if it will order Zuma back to jail to serve the remainder of a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court, but his initial jailing two years ago sparked a week of violent protests that left more than 350 people dead in some of the worst violence South Africa had experienced in 30 years.

Other news
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin answers journalists' questions about the grain deal in Moscow, Russia, on July 13, 2023. Putin said that the Wagner private military company "simply doesn't exist" as a legal entity, in comments adding to the series of often bizarre twists that have followed the group's abortive revolt last month — the most serious threat to Putin's 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Putin wants to attend an August summit. Host country South Africa doesn’t want to have to arrest him
South Africa’s deputy president says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit in South Africa next month but the country is trying to persuade him to stay away to avoid the legal and diplomatic fallout over his international arrest warrant.
FILE - Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts. A man facing terrorism charges over a fire that badly damaged South Africa’s Parliament building last year said in an courtroom outburst on Thursday that he “burned it intentionally.” Zandile Mafe said he was going to “burn it more” if the country’s Parliament is not moved from Cape Town. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File)
Man accused of terrorism over fire at South African Parliament says he ‘burned it intentionally’
A man facing terrorism charges over a fire that badly damaged South Africa’s Parliament building last year said in a courtroom outburst that he “burned it intentionally.”
FILE - Main opposition leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen addresses a special sitting of parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Six opposition parties announced Tuesday, July 4, 2023, they will discuss forming an alliance for South Africa's national election next year in an attempt to end the 30-year hold on power of the African National Congress. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File)
6 South African opposition parties to discuss forming alliance to challenge long-ruling ANC
Six opposition parties in South Africa say they will discuss forming an alliance for next year’s national election in an attempt to end the 30-year hold on power of the African National Congress.
FILE - South Africa's Duane Vermeulen during the rugby union international match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Vermeulen will captain world champion South Africa in its opening test of the Rugby World Cup year against Australia on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and Manie Libbok will make his first start at flyhalf. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
Vermeulen to captain Springboks vs. Australia and Libbok starts at No. 10
No. 8 Duane Vermeulen will captain world champion South Africa in its opening test of the Rugby World Cup year against Australia on Saturday and Manie Libbok will make his first start at flyhalf.

Police said they had no evidence that the torching of trucks was connected to the 2021 unrest or Zuma, but the decision in Zuma’s court case clearly put the country on edge.

The truck burnings appear to have started on Sunday, the second anniversary of the start of the 2021 protests.

Zuma, 81, was not in South Africa and had traveled to Russia for medical treatment for an undisclosed illness, Mzwanele Manyi, a spokesperson for the former president, said in a statement Friday. Manyi gave no date for Zuma’s return.

Authorities haven’t established the motive for the truck attacks, nor if they are connected to each other as they took place in various parts of the country.

But Police Minister Bheki Cele said there is a possibility that the truck burnings are economic sabotage against South Africa and police are hunting for at least 12 people believed to be linked to the attacks.

In many instances, armed men have forced drivers out of their trucks and then set them alight in the middle of major roads, according to media reports.

“These are organised and sophisticated operations,” Cele said in a statement released by the South African government’s official news agency.

Authorities haven’t reported any deaths or serious injuries related to the torching of trucks.

Trucks have previously been burned in South Africa as a form of protest against the government for failing to provide basic services for people, although the number torched this week was unusually high.

Zuma’s case was back in the headlines Thursday, when the Constitutional Court upheld a ruling that his early release from prison on medical parole was improper and the former leader should serve the remaining 13 months of his 15-month sentence.

With 2021 in mind, South Africa braced itself for more unrest over the decision. There was no sign of problems early Friday.

The 2021 riots shook Africa’s most developed economy, seen as a bedrock of democracy on the continent. It was the worst instance of civil unrest since the end of apartheid in 1994, with authorities still investigating two years later who was behind what appeared to be an orchestrated attempt to unsettle the government.

The Department of Corrections hasn’t said if it will order Zuma back to jail after his appeal failed or if the time he spent on medical parole will count as him having served his sentence. The department was studying Thursday’s court ruling, it said.

Zuma spokesperson Manyi said the ex-president had served his time “inside and outside prison” and the court ruling was “just to anger people for no reason.”

Zuma is also on trial in a major corruption case related to an arms deal the South African government signed in the late 1990s, before he was president but when he was an influential politician on the rise.

Zuma was forced to resign as president in 2018 after a series of corruption allegations, but has been seen as central in a political faction allegedly working to undermine current President Cyril Ramaphosa, the man who replaced him as South Africa’s leader and vowed to bring those guilty of graft to justice.

On Friday, soldiers were deployed in the northern provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal where Zuma is from, and the central province of Free State. The army would support police in their response to the truck attacks, the South African Department of Defence said.

Cele said that 21 trucks had been burned down since Sunday in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

“No matter the motive, the country’s law enforcement remains on high alert,” Cele said.

Cele also said police continue to investigate the 2021 riots and are looking to make more arrests. At least 67 people have been arrested over what police call the insurrection two years ago that happened in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

“I wish to take this opportunity to allay any fears that what transpired in July 2021 will repeat itself,” Cele said. “We have a capable state that has learnt from the past. The security apparatus is working in unison and the security cluster is in a better state to respond to any eventuality.”

___

Magome reported from Johannesburg.

___

More AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa