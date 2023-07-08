FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Springboks steamroll Australia 43-12 in Rugby Championship as Arendse scores hat trick

South Africa's Grant Williams, middle, jumps as he avoids a tackle from Australia's Jordan Uelese during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa’s Grant Williams, middle, jumps as he avoids a tackle from Australia’s Jordan Uelese during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit, right, is tackled by Australia's James Slipper during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit, right, is tackled by Australia’s James Slipper during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's Grant Williams, center, avoids a tackle by Australia's Suliasi Vunivalu, front right, during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa’s Grant Williams, center, avoids a tackle by Australia’s Suliasi Vunivalu, front right, during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Australia's Marika Koroibete, right, scores a try as South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse watches on during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Australia’s Marika Koroibete, right, scores a try as South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse watches on during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Australia's Rob Valetini, right, tries to intercept a kick by South Africa's Cobus Reinach during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Australia’s Rob Valetini, right, tries to intercept a kick by South Africa’s Cobus Reinach during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's captain Duane Vermeulen, centre, is tackled by Australia's Suliasi Vunivalu during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa’s captain Duane Vermeulen, centre, is tackled by Australia’s Suliasi Vunivalu during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's Marvin Orie, top right, catches the ball during a line out for the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa’s Marvin Orie, top right, catches the ball during a line out for the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Australia's Suliasi Vunivalu, left, is tackled by South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Australia’s Suliasi Vunivalu, left, is tackled by South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Australia's Reece Hodge watches the ball after kicking a penalty during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Australia’s Reece Hodge watches the ball after kicking a penalty during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's Grant Williams, front, jumps as he avoids a tackle from Australia's Jordan Uelese, bottom, during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa’s Grant Williams, front, jumps as he avoids a tackle from Australia’s Jordan Uelese, bottom, during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hat trick among South Africa’s six straight tries as the world champions steamrolled Australia 43-12 in the opening round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Australia scored the first and last tries at Loftus Versfeld but conceded 43 points in between to underline the task new coach Eddie Jones faces at the start of his second spell in charge of the Wallabies.

Winger Arendse improved his free-scoring start to international rugby with his eighth, ninth and 10th tries in his eighth test for the Boks.

Leading 17-5 at halftime, South Africa unleashed a ruthless performance in the second half, with Arendse completing his hat trick in the 50th minute and the Springboks adding two penalty tries — which also cost an Australia player a yellow card — and a final score by flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Marika Koroibete flew down the left wing to put Australia into a surprise 5-0 lead in the eighth minute but the visitors were on the back foot for pretty much the entire game after that.

Carter Gordon came off the bench for his test debut and marked it with a breakaway consolation try in the last minute, set up by a pass from Koroibete.

The win was also a victory for South Africa’s strength in depth ahead of its Rugby World Cup title defense this year as coach Jacques Nienaber didn’t even use a string of his first-choice players, preferring to instead send them to New Zealand early to prepare for a test against the All Blacks next Saturday.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports