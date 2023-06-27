Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
World News

German foreign minister poses challenge to South Africa over its position on Russian war effort

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, right, as they meet in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
1 of 8 | 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, right, as they meet in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks during their opening remarks during a meeting with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
2 of 8 | 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks during their opening remarks during a meeting with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, rear left, delivers her opening remarks during a meeting with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, rear right, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
3 of 8 | 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, rear left, delivers her opening remarks during a meeting with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, rear right, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, left, shakes hand with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, prior to their meeting in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
4 of 8 | 

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, left, shakes hand with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, prior to their meeting in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, center, arrives to meet with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
5 of 8 | 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, center, arrives to meet with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives to meet with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
6 of 8 | 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives to meet with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, arrives to meet with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
7 of 8 | 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, arrives to meet with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, right, as they meet in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
8 of 8 | 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, right, as they meet in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
 
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister on Tuesday called for Russia “to stop the bombing” of Ukraine, a pointed message during a visit to South Africa as it draws accusations of aiding Moscow’s war effort.

Annalena Baerbock’s challenge came during a one-day visit to Pretoria that had been framed largely as focused on energy and climate issues.

But South Africa’s position on the war in Ukraine has been under close scrutiny since U.S. Ambassador Reuben Brigety alleged that South Africa secretly loaded weapons onto a Russian ship that docked at a naval base near Cape Town in December.

Other news
FILE - This file photo shows a part of new housing projects in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, Monday, June 18, 2023. Israel’s far-right government on Monday, June 26, 2023, approved plans to build thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank — a move that threatened to worsen increasingly strained relations with the United States. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)
UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia
The U.N. Security Council is urging Israel and the Palestinians to avoid actions that can further inflame tensions in the volatile West Bank.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, talk while waiting for other leaders to arrive in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Leaders of seven NATO allies met in the Netherlands with Secretary-General Stoltenberg for talks ahead of the alliance's summit in Lithuania next month. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
NATO warns not to underestimate Russian forces, and tells Moscow it has increased preparedness
NATO’s chief said Tuesday that the power of Russia’s military shouldn’t be underestimated following the weekend mutiny against it by Wagner Group mercenaries, and said the alliance has increased its readiness to confront Russia in recent days.
FILE - Members of the Wagner Group military company load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. (AP Photo, File)
US sanctions gold firms connected to Russian Wagner mercenary group
The U.S. is imposing sanctions on four firms and one individual connected to the Wagner Group. The Russian mercenary group led a brief revolt against the Kremlin last week.
FILE - Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali, in Bamako, Mali, Sept. 22, 2020. The Russian mercenary group that briefly rebelled against President Vladimir Putin’s authority has for years been a ruthless force-for-hire across Africa, protecting rulers at the expense of the masses. That dynamic is not expected to change now that the group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been exiled to Belarus as punishment for the failed rebellion. Neither Russia nor the African leaders dependent on Wagner’s fighters have any interest in ending their relationships. (AP Photo/File)
Russian militia maintains ruthless role in Africa after failed rebellion
The Russian mercenary group that briefly rebelled against President Vladimir Putin’s authority has for years been a ruthless force-for-hire across Africa, protecting rulers at the expense of the masses.

Those allegations sparked serious concerns among South Africa’s Western allies over its position on the war. U.S. lawmakers have even called for some kind of punishment for Africa’s most-developed economy for what they view as its pro-Russian stance.

The South African government says it is neutral in the war in Ukraine and denies that an arms shipment was sent to Russia. But South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the visit last year of the Lady R Russian cargo ship, which is under U.S. sanctions for allegedly transporting weapons for the Russian government.

Baerbock didn’t directly refer to the weapons allegations when making comments alongside South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor ahead of their meeting Tuesday. But she said that the rising food and oil prices that are sparking hardship across the African continent were the result of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“For this suffering to end, the war must end,” Baerbock said. “For the war to end, Russia must stop the bombing and withdraw its soldiers. This war is an attack on the U.N. charter, on the very rules that bind and protects us all.”

Pandor referred to the “very substantial” relationship between South Africa and Germany. Germany is South Africa’s third biggest trade partner behind China and the U.S.

“South Africa and Germany share many common values on matters of peace and security, human rights, climate change, sustainability and economic development,” Pandor said.

South Africa has scrambled to protect its international reputation and its relationships with Western partners following Brigety’s accusations in May.

The country also faces possible diplomatic peril in August that might further strain relationships with the West when it hosts a summit of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies that is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South Africa has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit even though he is the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes over the abduction of children from Ukraine.

South Africa is a signatory to the ICC treaty and is obliged to arrest Putin should he set foot on the country’s territory, but has not committed to doing that.

A top official with South Africa’s ruling ANC party has said it would “welcome” Putin.

___

More AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa