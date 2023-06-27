Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
World News

‘Movement’ detected at South African mine where dozens suspected dead, but no search operation yet

A street vendor selling oranges at a taxi rank in Welkom, South Africa, Friday, June 23, 2023. At least 31 people were believed to have died in a gas explosion in a disused mine shaft in the city of Welkom that happened last month but was only now coming to light, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A street vendor selling oranges at a taxi rank in Welkom, South Africa, Friday, June 23, 2023. At least 31 people were believed to have died in a gas explosion in a disused mine shaft in the city of Welkom that happened last month but was only now coming to light, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By GERALD IMRAY
 
Share

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African authorities have detected “movement” underground at a shuttered gold mine where they believe at least 31 illegal miners died in a suspected gas explosion last month, raising the very slim possibility that there may be survivors, officials said.

Officials also said it’s likely that there were more illegal miners underground than initially thought and the death count will be higher than 31.

But a search operation at the disused Virginia gold mine in the central city of Welkom has not yet been launched because of the dangerously high levels of methane gas still present in the mine, which means there could be more explosions.

“As it stands now it’s rather difficult,” Department of Mineral Resources and Energy spokesperson Nathi Shabangu told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Shabangu said the government department was working with a team of inspectors from the company that previously operated the mine as well as mine rescue services to determine if the underground activity detected is “human movement.”

Authorities only announced last week that they suspected that dozens of illegal miners died in the mine on May 18, and their bodies were still underground. They were still piecing together the incident.

Fatal accidents involving illegal miners often go unreported in South Africa because any survivors are reluctant to contact authorities as they might be arrested. The incident at the Welkom mine was also complicated by the fact that the illegal miners are from the neighboring country of Lesotho, and it took weeks for their families to report them missing to Lesotho authorities and for those authorities to contact their South African counterparts.

Illegal miners do take food, water and other supplies with them as they expect to be underground for some time.

But given that the explosion was suspected to have happened over a month ago, the chances of there being survivors are minimal and the mineral resources department could not confirm what the movements detected were until it had more information, Shabangu said.

A spokesperson for the company that previously operated the mine, Harmony Gold, said Monday that the methane gas levels in the mine meant that “we’re currently not allowing anybody to go there.” She said it was too dangerous right now for a search and rescue team to enter the mine.

Illegal gold mining is rife in South Africa, where groups of men go into mines that are no longer commercially viable in the hope of striking it rich by finding deposits that have been left behind. The illegal mining comes with high risks and fatal incidents are fairly common.

One of the worst also happened in Welkom in 2009, when 82 miners, mostly from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho, died after inhaling toxic gas following a fire in a disused shaft of a different gold mine in the city.

On Monday, South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, visited Welkom and said it was likely that there was “more than 31” deaths in the latest incident.

Mantashe said initial investigations showed that last month’s explosion in the mine, which was shut down in the 1990s, had caused collapses which had sealed off access to the shaft where the miners were. That and the presence of the methane meant a search operation would take “a bit longer,” he said.

“If it takes longer, it takes longer,” Mantashe said. “But we must take those bodies out.”

