Sports

Etzebeth returns from injury to lead Springboks against All Blacks in Rugby Championship

Australia's Nic White, right, kicks the ball as South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit tries to block it during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Africa's Steven Kisthoff, right, challenges Australia's Nic White centre, during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Africa's captain Duane Vermeulen, left, is challenged by Australia's Pete Samu during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Africa's Canan Moodie, left, is challenged by Australia's Tate McDermott during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Africa's Marco van Staden, front, is tackled by Australia's Michael Hooper during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's All Blacks team poses for a picture with the trophy after winning a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's All Blacks Emoni Narawa holds the trophy after winning a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has named 10 of the 14 players who traveled ahead to New Zealand — and missed last weekend’s match against Australia — in his lineup for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks in Auckland.

Nine of those players are in South Africa’s starting 15.

Nienaber split his squad in two for the first two matches of the Championship, sending the 14-man delegation ahead to New Zealand to acclimatize ahead of Saturday’s test which might decide the Championship winner.

Other news
Argentina's Los Pumas Rodrigo Bruni is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks Aaron Smith during a rugby championship match at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
All Blacks shake off doubts and alert rivals with 41-12 win over Argentina in Rugby Championship
New Zealand has demanded the attention of Rugby World Cup rivals with an eye-opening 41-12 win over Argentina in Mendoza in their first test of 2023.
South Africa's Grant Williams, middle, jumps as he avoids a tackle from Australia's Jordan Uelese during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Springboks steamroll Australia 43-12 in Rugby Championship as Arendse scores hat trick
Kurt-Lee Arendse has scored a hat trick among South Africa’s six straight tries and the world champions have steamrolled Australia 43-12 in the opening round of the Rugby Championship.
FILE - Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, reacts to winning a point against Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, on Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson will end his retirement to play in the Hall of Fame Open this month. The 37-year-old South African had announced his retirement 14 months ago but accepted a wild card entry to compete at the event he won in 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Kevin Anderson ends retirement to play Hall of Fame Open in Newport
Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson will end his retirement to play in the Hall of Fame Open this month.
FILE - New Zealand All Blacks players greet the spectators after winning over Japan during a rugby test match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, on Oct. 29, 2022. The New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina will begin their countdowns to the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, July 8, 2023 when they meet in Mendoza in the first round of the Rugby Championship. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
Argentina and New Zealand begin Rugby World Cup finetuning in the Andean foothills
The New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina will begin their countdowns to the Rugby World Cup on Saturday when they meet in Mendoza in the first round of the Rugby Championship.

In a notable selection, lock Eben Etzebeth has recovered from a shoulder injury and will captain the Springboks at Mt. Smart Stadium.

Etzebeth’s locking partner Lood de Jager, backrowers Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese and wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe also have been named to start. Veteran hooker Malcolm Marx has been named to make an impact from the bench.

“We planned to select a squad with a few key combinations of players who are fully acclimatized and settled in New Zealand, while also selecting some players who started last week and we are pleased with the balance we were able to strike with this squad,” Nienaber said.

“This allows us to give some players their first taste of international rugby this season alongside a group of players who come off a physical clash against the Wallabies and we believe this will be beneficial against a top opponent in the All Blacks.”

The Springboks beat the Wallabies 43-12 in Pretoria last weekend while the All Blacks beat Argentina 41-12 in Mendoza.

Etzebeth hasn’t played since April when he injured his shoulder playing for the Durban-based Sharks against Munster. He steps into the captaincy in the absence of Siya Kolisi who is still unavailable because of injury.

“Eben has been working very hard in the last few months to make a full recovery from his shoulder injury and it’s great to see him return to the field in this important fixture,” Nienaber said. “He’s a vastly experienced player with 110 test caps, he’s captained the Springboks before and he has been with the group of players in New Zealand for over a week, so he is the ideal person to lead the team this weekend.

“New Zealand have a strong pack of forwards and dangerous backs and they showed last week what they can do when they have the space to convert their chances into points.”

New Zealand will names its lineup on Thursday and is also likely to include players who sat out the first round of the Championship.

___

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth (captain), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports