Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NASCAR at Pocono Raceway
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week 2023
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
World News

8 police officers assigned to protect South Africa’s deputy president arrested over highway attack

FILE - Riot police officers shield off stones thrown by students during their protest against university tuition hikes outside the union building in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015. Eight police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday, July 24, 2023 after they were caught on video kicking and stomping on two men on a Johannesburg highway this month. One of the men was kicked unconscious in the attack. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

FILE - Riot police officers shield off stones thrown by students during their protest against university tuition hikes outside the union building in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015. Eight police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday, July 24, 2023 after they were caught on video kicking and stomping on two men on a Johannesburg highway this month. One of the men was kicked unconscious in the attack. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
 
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Eight police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president have been arrested and are expected to appear in a courtroom on Monday after they were caught on video kicking and stomping on two off-duty trainee soldiers having pulled their car over on a highway in Johannesburg.

Some of the plainclothes VIP protection officers were carrying assault rifles when they dragged the men out of their car and attacked them earlier this month. One of the men was kicked unconscious in the attack, which was caught on video by another motorist and shared widely on social media.

It’s unclear why the officers pulled the car over as the video only starts as they are dragging one of the men across the road.

Other news
Sweden's Elin Rubensson, right, and South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Amanda Ilestedt’s late goal gives Sweden 2-1 win over South Africa at Women’s World Cup
Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 89th minute to give Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in its Group G opener at the Women’s World Cup Sunday.
France's Selma Bacha, left, and Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross compete for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
France seeks better Women’s World Cup result after falling short in Paris four years ago
France returns to the Women’s World Cup seeking a better result after falling short four years ago as the host nation.
South Africa's coach Desiree Ellis speaks at a press conference ahead of their game against Sweden at the Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. South Africa and Sweden play their opening match here Sunday July 23.(AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
South Africa’s Women’s World Cup captain says team has resolved pay dispute
South African players are committed to playing in the Women’s World Cup following disputes around player and support staff pay, and the team captain has assured fans back home they are fully focused on their upcoming tournament matches.
Minibus taxis lie on their side after being blown at the scene of a gas explosion downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday July 19, 2023. Search and rescue officials also ordered residents in nearby buildings to evacuate the area and the area where the explosion happened was cordoned off. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)
1 man is dead and 48 are injured after a suspected gas explosion in downtown Johannesburg
Authorities say one man has been killed and at least 48 people are injured, some of them seriously, after a suspected underground gas explosion ripped open roads and flipped vehicles in the heart of South Africa’s biggest city.

But the officers are part of a VIP protection unit known in South Africa as the “blue light brigade” and which has a reputation for driving dangerously fast and reacting with unnecessary force if cars don’t immediately get out of their way. The unit normally operates in unmarked vehicles with blue sirens.

The officers will face charges of assault, malicious damage to property and firearm offenses, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, which investigates police misconduct. They were arrested on Sunday and are being held at a Johannesburg police station ahead of their court appearance, the directorate said.

The officers are all part of the security detail assigned to South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who was not present during the alleged assault, according to his office. Mashatile has condemned the conduct of the officers, which sparked outrage in a country that has a problem with police brutality.

The officers have also been suspended from work.

The officers are accused of assaulting three men, although the video only captures them kicking and stomping on two men while a third lies next to them. A woman who was also traveling in the car is seen on the video standing with her hands in the air as the officers attack the men.

The officers were traveling in two black SUVs and are seen getting back into their vehicles and driving away, leaving one of the men lying motionless on the side of the busy highway.

A union that represents members of the armed forces said all of the victims of the attack were in the South African army, although they were not on duty at the time.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa