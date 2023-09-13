Springboks move Willemse to 10 for Romania at Rugby World Cup and pick scrumhalf Williams as a wing

TOULON, France (AP) — South Africa moved Damian Willemse to flyhalf and made 14 player changes for the Rugby World Cup game against Romania, including selecting scrumhalf Grant Williams on the right wing.

The Boks rested their big guns in anticipation of a Pool B decider against top-ranked Ireland to come, and Willemse was the only player retained by the defending champions from the starting team that beat Scotland 18-3 on Sunday. Willemse started that game at fullback.

There was still a lot of experience in the 15 to face Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, with veteran Duane Vermeulen at No. 8 and Willie le Roux at fullback.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi captains the team, which has an entirely new forward pack, including Jean Kleyn and Marvin Orie in the second row and Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith as flankers.

Williams at wing was the most intriguing selection from coach Jacques Nienaber, although Williams’ speed is well known in South Africa. He has slotted in as a wing off the bench before.

Cobus Reinach starts at No. 9 and Jaden Hendrikse is the scrumhalf on the bench. Nienaber also selected another regular scrumhalf, Faf de Klerk, as flyhalf cover on the bench with Manie Libbok, the only specialist 10 in the squad, rested.

That meant the Boks found a place in the match 23 for all four of the scrumhalves they have in their squad.

“We have been rotating and testing players in different positions since last season to put us in the fortunate position to have a group of 33 players in France that are closely matched in terms of their quality of play and skills,” Nienaber said.

Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie were recalled in the centers, the same combination the Springboks fielded in the 35-7 demolition of New Zealand ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Makazole Mapimpi is on the left wing.

Deon Fourie is on the bench as hooker cover despite him playing more recently as a flanker. The 36-year-old Fourie was the oldest Springboks debutant ever when he played his first test last year.

Romania lost to Ireland 82-8 in its opening game.

___

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi (captain), Ox Nche. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Jasper Wiese, Jaden Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel.

___

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby