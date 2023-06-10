Renowned artist confronts destruction of African wildlife in latest art show

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Renowned artist confronts destruction of African wildlife in latest art show

African wildlife, known for iconic big beasts and its variety of species, continues to attract millions of foreign travelers to the continent. But an exhibition in Johannesburg is questioning the relationship between humans and animals, which is often marked by the destruction and exploitation of wildlife for commercial and recreational purposes. (June 10) (AP video: Nqobile Ntshangase)

By Mogomotsi Magome
 
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Often depicted as an integral feature of the continent, African wildlife, from iconic big beasts to its vast array of species, continues to attract millions of foreign travelers every year.

But a new art exhibition in the heart of Johannesburg is questioning the relationship between humans and animals on the continent, which spans centuries and is often marked by the destruction and exploitation of African wildlife for commercial gain and recreational purposes.

From the killing of elephants in the 18th century to feed the ivory trade to decimating the rhino population through hunting, artist and photographer Roger Ballen argues — through provocative installations and multimedia works — that humans have been at the forefront of destroying African wildlife for around 200 years.

Other news
FILE - This arrest photo made available by the Richland County, S.C., Jail, shows Frederick Hopkins. A judge shut a courtroom from the public and reporters on Thursday, June 29, 2023, as he heard pretrial motions in Hopkins' death penalty case. He is charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush. (Richland County Jail via AP, File)
Public kept out of courtroom as judge weighs evidence in South Carolina police ambush case
A judge has shut a courtroom from the public and reporters as he heard pretrial motions in the death penalty case of a South Carolina man charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush.
FILE - Robert Mason, a 56-year-old homeless man, warms up a piece of doughnut over a bonfire he set to keep himself warm on Skid Row in Los Angeles, on Feb. 14, 2023. The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year in the latest marker of how deep the crisis is of people sleeping in cars, encampments or shelters in California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Number of homeless residents in Los Angeles County jumps by 9% in annual count
The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis (32) singles off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Luis Garcia, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Padres’ skid reaches 5 as Davis’ 3rd hit of game lifts Pirates to 5-4 win
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.
FILE - Caeleb Dressel looks up after swimming the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Caeleb Dressel makes 100 butterfly final at US nationals after Murphy scratches
Caeleb Dressel finished ninth in the preliminaries of the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships.

The exhibition, which opened in March this year, is titled ‘End of The Game.’ It explores how depictions of African wildlife, including in Hollywood films, were used to instill stereotypes about the continent that led to the ruin of its environment.

“Most people in the West had never been to Africa, so all they knew was what they saw in the movie posters and the films which portrayed Africa as a dark continent with savages and wild animals,” said Ballen.

Although hunting was practiced on the continent before the arrival of European colonists, the practice took on a different form, with the introduction of firearms, the commercial trade of materials like ivory and animal skins and the beginning of ‘trophy hunting’ of big game for sport.

The continent’s wildlife continues to face threats today, as land is cleared for development or forests are cut down for fuel, squeezing natural habitats. Human-made climate change is also damaging the landscape, with parts of the continent suffering long periods of drought and other erratic weather including cyclones, heavy rainfall and dust storms.

Ballen used artefacts collected from metal scrap yards, hunting farms, pawn shops and roadsides on his local and international travels over a career of more than four decades to put together a collection of photographs, artworks and creative installations.

“It is about putting it together in an imaginative and creative way that still has an impact and challenges the viewer in all sorts of ways,” said Ballen.

The 73-year-old American-born photographer has lived and worked in Africa for more than 40 years and has developed a reputation for dark and abstract artworks, a consistency he appears to have kept with this most recent body of work.

One of the centerpieces of the exhibition is the documentary section which includes objects, texts, photographs and books documenting early years of hunting expeditions in Africa.

“That gives people sort of the objectification of the period that we are dealing with and when the destruction of game started in Africa,” he said. “This is for the audience to discover and to come to terms with.”

Another display of early versions of weapons and ammunition used to kill bigger animals leads into the “Hunter’s Room” — a staged installation depicting archival photographs and items in a staged safari setting.

A hunter figure made from wax is the main character in the room, surrounded by his hunting memorabilia and collectibles.

Some of the photographs include archived pictures of former U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt’s much publicized hunting expeditions in Kenya and Winston Churchill’s east African safari, both in the early 1900s.

A short film shown inside a curated cinema compiles clips from old Western movies depicting African wildlife, including video shot by European tourists who came to the continent for trophy hunting. Hunters can be seen on films towering victoriously over their trophies, mostly dead giraffes, elephants and rhino.

Others depict Indigenous Africans having conquered elephants, lions and leopards.

Trophy hunting is still legal in many countries across the continent, although it’s typically regulated to ensure population numbers of animals can be sustained.

The exhibition continues to draw crowds to the Inside Out Centre for the Arts in Johannesburg since it opened, and it will remain on display indefinitely, according to Ballen.

A typical Saturday morning at the gallery is a hive of activity.

“I don’t want to say it is scary, but it is very interesting,” said visitor Shelley Drynan. “It is interesting to see how people feel about animals and how they interact with animals, how most people actually are hypocrites when it comes to their dealings with animals.”

Sarah Wilding, another visitor who said she was familiar with Ballen’s earlier works, said her emotions were stirred by the exhibition’s depiction of African wildlife and its destruction over many years.

“To just be here and feel the melancholy and the mystery,” Wilding said, “is truly a fantastic experience.”