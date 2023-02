1 of 11

A vegetable vendor feeds a carrot to her lamb while waiting for customers at a popular food market in Puno, Peru, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Peruvians have found ways to manage their daily lives even as police and protesters clash across the country amid political turmoil over the removal of former President Pedro Castillo who was later arrested for trying to dissolve Congress. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)