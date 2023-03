1 of 11

HOLD FOR STORY BY MANUEL RUEDA Former Colombian bullfighter Sebastian Vargas performs a pass during his bullfight at a fair in Vista Hermosa farm in Villa Pinzón, Colombia, Saturday, February 25, 2023. According to rancher Juan Carlos García, host of the fair, this was called for collect funds and donations to defend bullfighting in Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)