High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|39
|17
|.696
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|29
|27
|.518
|10
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|29
|27
|.518
|10
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|26
|30
|.464
|13
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|26
|30
|.464
|13
|Lansing (Oakland)
|26
|30
|.464
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|31
|25
|.567
|—
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|28
|28
|.509
|3
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|28
|28
|.509
|3
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|27
|29
|.473
|4
|Beloit (Miami)
|24
|31
|.444
|6½
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|22
|33
|.389
|8½
___
|Friday’s Games
West Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6
Great Lakes 5, Lake County 0
Other news
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
A two-year spending plan that cuts taxes across all income levels, with the wealthiest benefiting the most, and gives the University of Wisconsin nearly half a billion dollars less than it asked for has cleared the Republican-controlled state Senate on a party-line vote.
A vote on the future of Wisconsin’s top elections official has ended in partisan deadlock. Republicans have called for elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election.
Cedar Rapids 4, Dayton 2
Lansing 5, South Bend 4
Quad Cities 12, Fort Wayne 11
Peoria 8, Beloit 3
|Saturday’s Games
Great Lakes 10, Lake County 5
Dayton 9, Cedar Rapids 4
Lansing 3, South Bend 1
Wisconsin 4, West Michigan 1
Fort Wayne 7, Quad Cities 3
Peoria 10, Beloit 2
|Sunday’s Games
Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
Lansing at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.
Beloit at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lake County, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Dayton at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.