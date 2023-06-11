FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
High-A Midwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)3917.696
Dayton (Cincinnati)2927.51810
West Michigan (Detroit)2927.51810
Fort Wayne (San Diego)2630.46413
Lake County (Cleveland)2630.46413
Lansing (Oakland)2630.46413

West Division
WLPct.GB
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)3125.567
Quad Cities (Kansas City)2828.5093
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)2828.5093
Peoria (St. Louis)2729.4734
Beloit (Miami)2431.444
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)2233.389

___

Friday’s Games

West Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6

Great Lakes 5, Lake County 0

A pedestrian walks through Town Brookhaven, a mixed-use residential and shopping complex, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Brookhaven, Ga. Brookhaven added new parcels in late 2019, but the 1,200 residents who came with the annexation weren't included in the 2020 census. The city of more than 57,000 people in metro Atlanta was among scores of cities, states and tribes that challenged their numbers from the census. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on reappointment of nonpartisan election leader
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
The Wisconsin Senate debates the Republican-authored state budget that cuts income taxes, increases funding for K-12 schools and reduces funding for the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Spending plan cutting taxes, University of Wisconsin funding clears state Senate
A two-year spending plan that cuts taxes across all income levels, with the wealthiest benefiting the most, and gives the University of Wisconsin nearly half a billion dollars less than it asked for has cleared the Republican-controlled state Senate on a party-line vote.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Reappointment vote ends in partisan deadlock for battleground Wisconsin’s top elections official
A vote on the future of Wisconsin’s top elections official has ended in partisan deadlock. Republicans have called for elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election.

Cedar Rapids 4, Dayton 2

Lansing 5, South Bend 4

Quad Cities 12, Fort Wayne 11

Peoria 8, Beloit 3

Saturday’s Games

Great Lakes 10, Lake County 5

Dayton 9, Cedar Rapids 4

Lansing 3, South Bend 1

Wisconsin 4, West Michigan 1

Fort Wayne 7, Quad Cities 3

Peoria 10, Beloit 2

Sunday’s Games

Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

Lansing at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.

Beloit at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lake County, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Dayton at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.