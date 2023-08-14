Maui fires latest
South Carolina to retire jersey of program record holder and Super Bowl champion WR Alshon Jeffery

 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Super Bowl champion and program record holder Alshon Jeffery will have his No. 1 jersey at South Carolina retired this season when the Gamecocks face Mississippi State on Sept. 23.

The school announced the honor on Monday for the receiver from St. Matthews, S.C.

Jeffery had 183 catches for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns at South Carolina from 2009 through 2011, helping the Gamecocks to their lone Southeastern Conference championship game appearance in 2010.

His touchdown catches are tied for the best showing at South Carolina. He also leads the program with 12 games of 100-yard receiving games.

Jeffery went on to a nine-year NFL career with Chicago and Philadelphia where he caught 475 passes for 6,786 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Jeffery had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown to help the Eagles beat New England 41-33 in the Super Bowl after the 2017 season.

While Jeffery’s No. 1 jersey is retired, current and future Gamecocks can still wear numbers that were affiliated with athletes who’ve had their jerseys retired since 2007, according to athletic department policy.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll