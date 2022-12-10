Former SC city’s mayor, Clerk of Court, dies

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled Sunday for a man who leaves a legacy of service, helping to shape a city in the northwest corner of South Carolina for many years in various roles.

Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley, who also served as a councilmember and mayor of Anderson, died Wednesday of cardiac arrest, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said. He was 68.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Henderson Auditorium at Anderson University, The Greenville News reported .

Friends and community leaders are remembering Shirley as someone who really cared for his community.

“There are very few people in Anderson County that have given back as much as Richard Shirley has,” said Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator. “He donated his time, and energy into this community ... he was something else.”

Shirley served as Anderson’s mayor from 1998 through 2006 before the current mayor, Terence Roberts, was elected. His career began at age 23, serving as the youngest city council member in Anderson history, Burns said.

The city’s current probate judge will become the acting clerk of court until Gov. Henry McMaster appoints a replacement for Shirley, Burns said.

“The death of Richard Shirley will definitely have an impact on our community, and he will be sadly missed,” Coroner Greg Shore said in a statement.