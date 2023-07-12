The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Drunk driving convictions bring new ignition interlock requirements to South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds up an ignition interlock bill at a signing ceremony in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The state is expanding the number of drunk driving offenders who must install temporary breathalyzers before taking the wheel. (AP Photo/James Pollard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is expanding the number of drunk driving offenders who must install temporary breathalyzers before taking the wheel.

Under the new law, anyone convicted of driving under the influence will have to breathe into a device that confirms no measurable alcohol levels exist before they can operate their vehicle. The requirement could last up to six months and is effective now for offenders registering a .08 blood alcohol content or higher, instead of the previous .15 limits.

“It’s OK to drink if you want to and it’s OK to drive if you want to, but not both at the same time,” Gov. Henry McMaster said at a bill signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Statistics show South Carolina has some of the highest rates of deadly impaired driving in the country. The state’s 0.58 rate of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities for every 100 million vehicle miles traveled fell behind only Montana and Oregon, according to 2020 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The new law requires that people who get multiple DUI convictions spend up to one year driving with the device, known as an ignition interlock.

Funds are available to help qualified applicants cover associated expenses. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said the device costs about $150 to install and $3 every day in usage.