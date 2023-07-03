Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
U.S. News

S. Carolina police charge suspect in attempted murder of survivor of house fire where 6 bodies found

 
GREEN POND, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina charged a suspect with the attempted murder of the lone survivor of a house fire where authorities found six bodies late Sunday morning.

Authorities found the deceased victims and one person in critical condition at a home in Green Pond around 11 a.m., the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The survivor was airlifted to a hospital from Green Pond, about 42 miles (67 kilometers) west of Charleston.

The name and ages of the survivor and the six victims were not immediately released.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, was charged with attempted murder and held at the Colleton Detention Center as part of the ongoing investigation. Additional charges are possible pending autopsy results, the statement said.

Arson investigators from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are assisting with the case, the sheriff’s office said.