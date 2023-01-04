SC town’s police chief to resign, cites medical reasons

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina town’s police chief has submitted his resignation after serving less than four months as the head of the force.

Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham said unspecified medical reasons sparked the decision, town spokesperson Steve Young confirmed Wednesday to WCSC-TV.

“I’m glad I was able to end my law enforcement career where it started, with the Moncks Corner Police Department,” Brabham said in a statement. “But sometimes God has other plans, and I appreciate the trust and support I received from Mayor (Michael Lockliear) and Council. I will miss working with the men and women of the department. Their professionalism made my transition into the department easy.”

The town announced on Aug. 29 that it had hired Brabham, 48, to fill the post left vacant when Police Chief Rick Ollic retired. He was sworn in on Sept. 15.

Before serving in Moncks Corner, he had been a major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and had more than 27 years of law enforcement experience.

While only with the town for a few months, Young said Brabham had worked to improve officer retention and recruitment.

“We are sorry to see Chief Brabham go,” Lockliear said. “Even in his short tenure with the Town we could see that he was focused on improving the department for our community and for the officers with whom he served. This had to be a difficult decision for him, and we certainly wish him the best.”

Brabham will continue to serve as chief until a permanent or interim successor is named or until Jan. 31, whichever comes first, Young said.