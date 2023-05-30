South Carolina sheriff’s office: 1 killed, 5 injured in Memorial Day shooting

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (AP) — One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting on Memorial Day in South Carolina, authorities said.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting about 9:50 p.m. Monday in Hollywood, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Charleston, and found six gunshot victims, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

One person who was found inside a vehicle died on the scene, officials said. The other five victims were taken to area hospitals, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area about two hours before the shooting and found a neighborhood party but no unlawful activity at the time, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives were working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, but no arrests have been made.