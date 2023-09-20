Man shot and killed after South Carolina trooper tried to pull him over

MARIETTA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man was shot and killed Tuesday night after a state trooper tried to pull him over, authorities said.

The man killed was identified as Brian Dustin Shumway, 36, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled to gather more information about how he was killed.

The trooper attempted the stop on a two-lane road near Marietta, investigators said. Shumway died about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from his home, which was also in Marietta.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the trooper was not injured in the shooting, but did not release other information including what led to the traffic stop or how long the trooper and Shumway fired at each other.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.