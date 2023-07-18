FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Climate

South Dakota lawmakers push for special session against carbon capture pipeline

 
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers has begun circulating a petition in hopes of forcing a special session to protect private property rights against the developers of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

But the petition drive faces an uphill climb, needing the signatures of at least two-thirds of the membership of both the South Dakota House and Senate to succeed. While Republican Gov. Kristi Noem could also call a special session on her own, she said last week that it would be “fruitless” unless lawmakers reach a consensus.

Landowners and farmers in South Dakota and other states have objected to Summit Carbon Solutions’ plan to use the power of eminent domain to run pipelines across private land without the owners’ consent.

The company wants to build a $4.5 billion, 2,000-mile network of pipelines to transport carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants to a deep underground permanent storage site in North Dakota to fight climate change. The company has said it needs to use eminent domain to build the project in a timely fashion. The project would span Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Cosponsors of the petition drive said in a statement Monday that they object to the use of eminent domain to strip property rights from landowners for the benefit of an out-of-state private company with foreign investors. Others have objected on safety grounds, and environmental groups are skeptical.