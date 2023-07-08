FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Man charged after South Dakota man’s decomposing body found sticking out of garment bag

 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man’s body was found sticking out of a garment bag earlier this week, and authorities said the rug underneath it appeared soaked with dried blood, and maggots and flies surrounded the body.

A Sioux Falls man was charged in connection with the homicide of 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti on Thursday. Court documents say 29-year-old Morningstar Jewett later admitted assaulting Bulti with a piece of wood, and stomping on his head in a fight. Jewett had been in custody in a different case since the day before Bulti’s body was found Wednesday.

The attorney listed for Jewett in online court records didn’t immediately respond to a message Saturday. He was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Other news
Georgian opponents of gay rights shout anti-LGBT festival slogans as they try to interfere with a pride party in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023.Hundreds of opponents of gay rights on Saturday swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event's bar. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A mob storms Tbilisi Pride Fest site forcing the event’s cancellation
Hundreds of opponents of gay rights have swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event’s bar.
FILE - Cheese from Switzerland is presented at the fair eat'n Style in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2008. The head of the Switzerland's dairy association SMP says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
Switzerland to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time
The head of the Switzerland’s dairy association says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time.
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)
Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22, officials say, amid fighting between rival generals
Sudan’s Ministry of Health says an airstrike in the city of Omdurman has killed at least 22 people. It says the attack took place Saturday on the Dar es Salaam neighborhood and wounded an unspecified number of people.
Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Struggle to certify results of Guatemala’s June 25 presidential vote suffers another setback
The struggle to certify the results of Guatemala’s first-round presidential elections has suffered another setback, after the chief justice of the Supreme Court issued an order blocking the certification.

Bulti’s body was found in his apartment with part of his body sticking out of the garment bag after he missed an appointment. The officers who went there said they could smell decomposition when they entered the building. Investigators believe he had been dead for about a week.