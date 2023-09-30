Government shutdown
South Dakota knocks off North Dakota State in Fargo 24-19

 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman combined with Carter Bell on two long touchdown passes and South Dakota knocked off FCS No. 2-ranked North Dakota State 24-19 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams.

The win was the first for the Coyotes in Fargo since 2015.

Bouman threw to Bell in the flat and Bell turned the toss into a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the game’s first points and the Coyotes would never trail.

Bouman scrambled out of the pocket and found Bell at 12-yard line for a 52-yard score after Bell dragged a defender into the end zone for a 21-3 halftime lead.

Following a pass-interference call in the end zone that put the ball at the South Dakota 2, Cam Miller hit Joe Stoffel with a scoring pass to make it 24-19 with 36 seconds left. But a conversion pass was intercepted by Dennis Shorter, who also had a pick earlier in the game for the Bison’s first turnover of the season.

Bouman finished 10-of-12 passing for 168 yards and the two touchdowns. Bell had 124 yards receiving on five catches.

Miller was 18-of-25 passing for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Bison outgained the Coyotes 348-269 but their two longest drives of the day of over nine minutes only resulted in field goals.

