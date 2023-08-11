Sioux Falls police officer was justified in shooting burglary suspect, attorney general says

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls police officer was justified in shooting a burglary suspect who pointed a gun at the officer last month, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says.

The suspect, Sean Henry David Kilbourn, survived.

“This was a tense incident where the suspect, who was on parole, stole a firearm from a homeowner and pointed the loaded handgun at the officer who was responding to a call for assistance,” Jackley said in a statement Thursday. “Evidence collected at the scene, witness statements, and a review of the video from the body-worn and dashboard cameras indicate that the officer was justified in using lethal force.”

The incident began July 13 when a homeowner reported a man burglarizing a vehicle in his garage. Kilbourn allegedly stole a 9mm handgun from the vehicle and pointed the gun at the homeowner. Hours later, on July 14, three officers who were at an intersection discussing another matter noticed Kilbourn approaching their location, then suddenly turning and walking the other way. The officers, who noticed that Kilbourn matched the description of the burglary suspect, told him to stop, but he ran.

The suspect was found lying on the ground next to a shed. When Kilbourn raised the loaded handgun at the officer, Jackley said, the officer fired multiple rounds, striking Kilbourn once in the left buttock. He was treated at a hospital and released, then arrested on charges of possession of firearm by a former drug offender and violating parole. His criminal record included drug and other convictions, including assaulting a law enforcement officer.