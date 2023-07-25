FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Women’s World Cup highlights
U.S. News

Man who killed three people in small South Dakota town sentenced to life in prison

 
Share

SCOTLAND, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man who killed three people and wounded two others, including a 5-year-old girl, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge on Monday sentenced 43-year-old Francis Lange to three consecutive terms of life in prison without parole, KELO-TV reported.

In May, Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Lange admitted in court that he went into a home in the small town of Scotland, South Dakota, on Nov. 9, 2021, and shot everyone inside.

Other news
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at a Lewis Drug store in Sioux Falls, S.D., about efforts her state is taking to alleviate shortages of prescription drugs. (Annie Todd/The Argus Leader via AP)
South Dakota governor prods Washington to address national drug shortages
As the U.S. struggles with prescription drug shortages, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has advanced a modest plan that she hopes will prod Washington to address weaknesses in the international pharmaceutical supply chain.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, sun shines on state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. More than 200 bills that passed during South Dakota’s nine-week legislative session are set to become law Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Erin Bormett//The Argus Leader via AP, File)
Sales tax cut, ban on gender affirming care for minors, take effect in South Dakota on Saturday
More than 200 bills that passed during South Dakota’s nine-week legislative session are set to become law Saturday.
FILE - People participate in a march in downtown Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 14, 2019, to call attention to missing and murdered Native American women and girls. A federal judge has ruled Tuesday, May 23, 2023, that the U.S. government has a treaty obligation to support law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, but declined for now to determine whether the Oglala Sioux Tribe is entitled to as much funding as it's seeking and ordered both sides to try to negotiate a resolution. (Ryan Hermens/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)
US has treaty duty to fund policing on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, judge rules
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government has a treaty obligation to support law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, but declined for now to determine whether the Oglala Sioux Tribe is entitled to as much funding as it’s seeking.
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address on Dec. 6, 2022, in the House Chambers at the State Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem announced Friday, May 26, 2023, that she has opened a hotline for complaints about South Dakota colleges and is calling on the state's higher education governing board to ban drag shows. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)
South Dakota governor asks college board to ban drag shows, opens hotline
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republican Gov. Kristi Noem opened a hotline for complaints about South Dakota colleges and is calling on the state’s higher education governing board to ban drag shows, she announced Friday.

Those killed included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, along with her father, Librado Monclova, and Diane Akins. The 5-year-old girl and another adult were shot but survived.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has said that Lange will receive mental health evaluation and treatment.

Psychiatrist Josette Lindahl testified prior to the guilty plea that she met three times with Lange and diagnosed him with schizoaffective disorder. She added that alcohol and other substances made his symptoms worse.