New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

South Koreans grow younger overnight as the country changes how it counts people’s ages

FILE - Children dressed as angels march during an Easter parade in Seoul, South Korea, on April 9, 2023. A new law that went into effect Wednesday, June 28, formalizes the international age-counting method as standard in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly. The country's previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Children dressed as angels march during an Easter parade in Seoul, South Korea, on April 9, 2023. A new law that went into effect Wednesday, June 28, formalizes the international age-counting method as standard in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly. The country’s previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People walk along the public area of the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul, South Korea, on May 11, 2023. A new law that went into effect Wednesday, June 28, formalizes the international age-counting method as standard in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly. The country's previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - People walk along the public area of the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul, South Korea, on May 11, 2023. A new law that went into effect Wednesday, June 28, formalizes the international age-counting method as standard in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly. The country’s previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
 
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As South Korea campaigns to retire an old and odd age-counting method that makes people a year or two older than they really are, children are among the few who seem most eager to stick with the past.

“I turned 6 and then became 5 again,” Kim Da-in said when a TV reporter asked her about a new law that went into effect Wednesday that formalizes the international age-counting method in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly.

South Korea’s traditional age-counting custom considers every person 1 year old at birth and adds another year when the calendar hits Jan. 1, meaning a child born on Dec. 31 turns 2 the next day.

Other news
In this photo provided by Japan's Finance Ministry, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, left, and South Korea's Economy and Finance Minister Choo Kyungho shake hands as they pose for a photo before their meeting at the finance ministry in Tokyo, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Japan and South Korea agreed Thursday to revive a currency swap agreement for times of crisis, in the latest sign of warming ties as the countries work to smooth over historical antagonisms dating back nearly a century. (Japan's Finance Ministry via AP)
Finance ministers of Japan and South Korea agree to resume currency swap agreement as ties warm
Japan and South Korea have agreed to revive a currency swap agreement for times of crisis. The move is the latest sign of warming ties as the countries work to smooth over historical antagonisms.
FILE - Japan's Minister for Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi speaks during a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai at the White House Complex in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2023. Japan announced a decision Tuesday, June 27, to reinstate South Korea as a preferred nation with fast-track trade status starting July 21, virtually ending a four-year economic row that was further strained during their bitter historic disputes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Japan to reinstate South Korea as preferred trade nation from July 21 as two sides improve ties
Japan announced Tuesday a decision to reinstate South Korea as a preferred nation with fast-track trade status from July 21, virtually ending a four-year economic row that was strained during their bitter historic disputes.
Pyongyang people take part in a demonstration after a mass rally to mark what North Korea calls "the day of struggle against U.S. imperialism" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, June 25, 2023. The signs read "Let us make the U.S. imperialists pay dearly for the blood shed by Korean nation!," "The U.S. is the chieftain of war and massacre," "merciless annihilation," "The U.S is the destroyer of peace," "chieftain of aggression," "blood to blood" and "nuclear war maniac." (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-US rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary
Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies in the nation’s capital over the weekend, pledging “merciless” revenge against “U.S. imperialists,” as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepares to shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Emmanuel Macron as part of an official visit, during which he will also participate in a global financing summit aimed at fighting poverty and climate change. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
World Expo 2030 sees battling bids from cities in Saudi Arabia, Italy, South Korea
Cities in Saudi Arabia, Italy and South Korea are vying for the chance to host the 2030 World Expo, or world’s fair.

While the new law is the country’s latest attempt to retire that method and standardize international ages based on the passing of birthdays, it’s not immediately clear what will actually change — putting aside the minor frustrations of children like Da-in waiting for their birthdays.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has described standardizing international ages as a key goal of his government, citing a need to reduce “social and administrative confusion” and disputes. But officials in South Korea’s Ministry of Government Legislation acknowledge the new law won’t meaningfully change how the country’s public services are done, as most are already based on international ages.

International ages are the standard in most South Korean laws and official and legal documents, and define when a person goes to school, becomes eligible to drive and vote, and receives a pension.

Still, the law was welcomed by Choi Eun-young, a 49-year-old resident of the capital, Seoul, who no longer feels the need to describe herself as being in her 50s.

“The law doesn’t make you biologically younger and there are no real benefits other than feeling good about being called a year younger than before,” she admitted. “But if that’s the international standard, there’s nothing bad in following it.”

Oh Seung-youl, another Seoul resident, agreed.

“It’s always good to be younger,” Oh said with a laugh, praising the new law for turning him 61 from 63.

“My birthday is Dec. 16 and I became 2 years old less than a month after I was born,” said Oh. “That’s why (the old counting method) doesn’t make sense.”

But 21-year-old Kim Si-eun was already missing the old counting method, which felt simpler to her.

“Korean-style age was actually easier to count,” she said. “With everybody now going with international age, the changed ages feel awkward.”

While the new law states that a person’s age must be counted by the passing of birthdays for most public services, it does not affect other age-related regulations that are based on yearly rules.

Staying the same is the country’s legal age for drinking and smoking, which are allowed from Jan. 1 of the year a person turns 19 in their international age, regardless of whether their birthday has passed.

The new law doesn’t affect when South Korean males become eligible to serve their mandatory military duty, which is from Jan. 1 of the year they turn 18 in international age.

Changing those age regulations would require revisions of the country’s youth protection and military service laws, the government legislation ministry said.

Lee Wan-kyu, the government legislation minister, said the new law is mostly aimed at reducing confusion in daily life and inspiring a change in “social perception” toward a more rational way of counting ages.

Promoting international age as a social standard could be important in areas like healthcare. For example, a child could be at risk if his or her parents see a cough syrup instruction that reads “20 ml for 12 years and older” and think it means the “Korean age,” the ministry said in a statement.

There have also been instances in which public transport users demanded refunds after paying for their children’s fares, thinking the free rides given to children under 6 meant their Korean age.

Differing age interpretations inspired a major dispute in 2004 at a dairy company, Namyang, after unionists and management disagreed over the terms of their collective bargaining agreement that allowed the company to gradually reduce the salaries of employees aged 56 or older.

Following a yearslong court battle over whether 56 meant the Korean age or international age, the Supreme Court in 2022 ruled that the agreement should be interpreted as 55 years in international age, citing communication records between unionists.

Choi Duck-sang, a 56-year-old office worker, said being younger is not always a benefit in a conservative society where age goes a long way in defining hierarchy.

“You are losing as much as two years!” he said. “Still, I think this is a change that should have been made much earlier. It’s a good thing -– the entire nation got younger together.”

___

Associated Press writer Hyung-jin Kim and video journalist Yong-ho Kim contributed to this report.