World News

Torrential rains in South Korea kill at least 7 in landslides and floods

Rescue workers search for people in houses collapsed folowing a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via Yonhap AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A part of a park along the Geum River are flooded due to heavy rain in Sejong, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Two days of heavy rain in South Korea killed several people and left a few others missing in landslides and floods, the government said Saturday. (Lee Eun-pa/Yonhap via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via Yonhap, houses are destroyed by a landslide caused by heavy rain in Mungyeong, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Two days of heavy rain in South Korea killed several people and left a few others missing in landslides and floods, the government said Saturday. (Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters/Yonhap via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via Yonhap, rescue workers search for people in a house collapsed from a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yeongju, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Two days of heavy rain in South Korea killed several people and left a few others missing in landslides and floods, the government said Saturday. (Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via Yonhap AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescue workers search for people in a house collapsed following a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yeongju, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via Yonhap AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houses are flooded after heavy rain in Cheongju, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Two days of heavy rain in South Korea killed several people and left a few others missing in landslides and floods, the government said Saturday. (Cheon Kyung-hwan/Yonhap via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two days of heavy rain in South Korea killed at least seven people and left two others missing in landslides and floods, the government said Saturday. Additionally, eight people were trapped following landslides in central areas earlier in the day.

Three people were killed Saturday after landslides caused by torrential downpours buried their houses in two central towns, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report. It said two other people were also found dead elsewhere Saturday in landslide-related accidents, and two other people died in a building collapse caused by landslides in the central city of Nonsan on Friday.

The report said two people were missing Saturday after flooding in their village in the central town of Yecheon. It said five people were injured due to landslide-caused accidents, including a train-derailment, on Friday and Saturday.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9. The ministry report said the rainfall forced about 1,570 people to evacuate and left thousands of households without electricity in the past several days.

South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rains until Sunday.

Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific