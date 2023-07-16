Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
World News

7 bodies pulled from flooded road tunnel in South Korea as rains cause flash floods and landslides

In this photo provided by South Korea National Fire Agency, rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving scores of people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday.(South Korea National Fire Agency via AP)
Rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving scores of people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday. (Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP)
In this photo provided by South Korea National Fire Agency, rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving scores of people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday. (South Korea National Fire Agency via AP)
In this photo provided by South Korea National Fire Agency, rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving scores of people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday. (South Korea National Fire Agency via AP)
In this photo provided by South Korea National Fire Agency, rescuers work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving scores of people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday. (South Korea National Fire Agency via AP)
In this photo provided by South Korea National Fire Agency, rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving scores of people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday. (South Korea National Fire Agency via AP)
Rescuers work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP)
In this photo provided by South Korea's National Fire Agency, emergency workers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Days of heavy rain in South Korea have left over two dozen people dead and others missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said Saturday. (South Korea National Fire Agency via AP)
Rescuers work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP)
Rescue team work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Days of heavy rain in South Korea caused landslides, floods and other incidents. (Cheon Kyung-hwan/Yonhap via AP)
Houses collapsed from a landslide caused by heavy rain are seen in Yecheon, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP)
Rescuers work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescue workers pulled seven bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving at least 33 people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday.

Nearly 400 rescue workers, including divers, were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where the vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing.

Photos and video from the scene showed rescue workers establishing a perimeter and pumping brown water out of the tunnel as divers used rubber boats to move in and out of the area.

Yang Chan-mo, an official from the North Chungcheong provincial fire department, said it could take several hours to pump out all the water from the tunnel, which was still filled with 4 to 5 meters (13 to 16.4 feet) of water dense with mud and other debris. Workers were proceeding slowly with the work to prevent any victims or survivors from being swept out, Yang said.

Nine survivors were rescued from the tunnel and 11 others were believed to be missing based on reports by families or others, but the exact number of passengers trapped in vehicles wasn’t immediately clear, Seo said.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9. The rainfall had forced more than 6,100 people to evacuate and left 27,260 households without electricity in the past several days while flooding or destroying dozens of homes, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said. At least 22 people were being treated for injuries.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a trip to Europe, discussed the rain-related casualties and damages during an emergency meeting while traveling to Poland on a train after visiting Ukraine on Saturday, according to his office. Yoon called for officials to mobilize all available resources to respond to the disaster.