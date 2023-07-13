Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
World News

Presidents of South Korea and Poland hold talks on security, war in Ukraine and business cooperation

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner Nations at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders prepared to provide Ukraine with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership as the alliance's summit draws to a close on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The South Korean president began a visit to Poland for two days of talks and meetings on global security, the war in neighboring Ukraine, and developing bilateral business and defense ties.

President Yoon Suk Yeol was greeted Thursday by his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, at the Presidential Palace, where they proceeded into talks. Yoon was also to meet with Poland’s right-wing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and speakers of both chambers of parliament.

Duda has described it as a “very important visit” by a “very prominent guest.”

Yoon came to Warsaw after attending a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he sought to deepen ties with the military alliance amid global security threats including Russia’s war on Ukraine and North Korea’s illicit nuclear program.

Poland is in the process of buying some $17 billion worth of advanced military equipment from South Korea. The purchase is meant to upgrade Poland’s defense potential and fill in for the older equipment that Poland has offered to Ukraine, like the Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets.

Among the purchased equipment, some of which has already arrived in Poland, are Korea’s K9 howitzers, K2 tanks, Chunmoo missile launchers and FA-50 training and fighter jets.

Poland buys more from South Korea than it exports there, leaving a trade imbalance in Seoul’s favor.